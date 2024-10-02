French Unions Lead Day of Protest Against the Country's New Right Wing Government
FRENCH trade unions led a day of protests today to demand that the government’s weakening of pension rights be reversed and for an increase in wages.
The General Confederation of Labour (CGT), Solidaires union centres and teachers’ body the FSU were joined by youth organisations in calling the nationwide protests to coincide with right-wing Prime Minister Michel Barnier outlining his government’s programme.
Mr Barnier was controversially appointed PM by President Emmanuel Macron three weeks ago, even though his Republican Party came last in July’s National Assembly election.
In his inaugural address to the lower house of parliament, Mr Barnier spoke of “colossal” and spiraling debts as a “sword of Damocles” hanging over the finances of France as he sought to justify his announcement of deep cuts to public spending and more taxes.
Although the far-right National Rally party won the most votes in July’s election, the left-wing New Popular Front is the largest bloc in the National Assembly and is expected to put forward a no-confidence motion in Mr Barnier.
There were 185 protests nationwide, including in Paris, Rouen, Reims, Orleans, Marseille, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille.
Sophie Binet, leader of the left-wing CGT, said there was an “enormous democratic and social anger” in France, adding that many people had the “feeling of having been cheated in the last elections.”
FSU secretary-general Benoit Teste described today’s protests as “a first step” that would “allow us to count our forces and show our determination.”
