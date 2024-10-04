Hezbollah Repels Infiltration Attempts, Pounds North with Rockets
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon
4 Oct 2024 22:54
Israeli occupation forces suffer terrible losses in the occupied north as Hezbollah continues to confront, defy, and bombard their movements and sites on the border and beyond.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah announced a series of relentless operations against Israeli occupation forces, sites, military vehicles, and settlements, in support of the people and Resistance in Palestine, in defense of Lebanon, and as a response to the reckless Israeli aggression targeting both Gaza and Lebanon.
On October 4, 2024, Hezbollah carried out 23 declared operations so far. The Resistance fighters targeted occupation soldier positions and sites, as well as thwarted all infiltration attempts into Lebanese territories.
Operations overview
The Islamic resistance fighters carried out their operations as follows:
1. Bombarding the Krayot settlement, north of Haifa, with barrages of rockets, at 7:00 am.
2. Targeting a Merkava tank in the vicinity of the al-Malikiya site with a guided missile at dawn, setting it ablaze and killing and wounding its crew.
3. Targeting the Israeli artillery emplacements, south of Kiryat Shmona, with a salvo of rockets at 09:15 am.
4. Bombarding the Ilania military base with a rockets salvo at 10:20 am.
5. Targeting the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage at 08:20 am.
6. Targeting an Israeli occupation force and its vehicles in the Maroun al-Ras plain with artillery shells at 11:00 am, dealing a direct hit and thus confirmed casualties among the force.
7. Targeting the Roueissat al-Alam site in the occupied Kfar Chouba Hills with artillery shells at 11:24 am, achieving a direct hit.
8. Launching a large salvo of rockets at the Karmiel settlement at 1:00 pm.
9. Engaging a gathering of Israeli military vehicles and soldiers in the Sa'sa' settlement at 9:00 am, targeting it with a heavy Burkan rocket.
10. Targeted gatherings of Israeli occupation soldiers in Kiryat Shmona at 12:20 pm with a salvo of rockets.
11. Bombarding a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Karmiel settlement for the second time today with a salvo of rockets.
12. Targeting an Israeli soldier gathering in east Dovev at 2:25 pm with a rocket barrage.
13. Targeting an Israeli infantry force trying to infiltrate Bayader al-Aadas, west of Yaroun, at 2:25 pm, with salvoes of rocket and artillery shells.
14. Pounding the Nafah base at 5:50 pm with a rocket barrage.
15. Targeting an Israeli soldier gathering in the vicinity of the al-Baghdadi military site at 6:05 pm with a huge salvo of rockets.
16. Targeting an Israeli soldier gathering in the Maroun al-Ras plain at 6:10 pm with a large rocket barrage.
17. Targeting an Israeli soldier gathering in the vicinity of Avivim at 6:15 pm with a huge rocket barrage.
18. Engaging an Israeli soldier gathering in the Katzerin military base at 6:15 pm with a huge rocket barrage.
19. Targeting a gathering of Israeli forces near the Kfar Giladi settlement at 6:20 pm with a salvo of rockets.
20. Pummeling the Hatzur settlement at 6:20 pm with a salvo of rockets.
21. Detonating a total of three explosive devices at 4:20 pm targeting the infiltrating Israeli forces in the town of Maroun al-Ras, followed by direct confrontations, dealing heavy losses among the occupation's soldiers, leaving them killed or wounded.
22. Confronting an Israeli infantry force trying to infiltrate the village of Yaroun at 4:30 pm.
23. Pummeled the Yir'on settlement at 7:15 pm with a rocket barrage.
70 rockets pound the north in 25 minutes
In occupied territories, Lebanese Resistance rockets rained down on northern Israeli settlements, with 70 rockets launched in 25 minutes [between 7:03 pm and 7:28 pm], according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.
Nearly 200 rockets were launched toward the occupied north today, with widespread fires breaking out across several areas and settlements.
This comes as Hezbollah's fighters continue confronting Israeli infantry forces trying to infiltrate the Southern villages, with Al Mayadeen's correspondent confirming that all attempts have failed, denying any Israeli claims of its forces taking control or advancing into the south.
