Hezbollah Thwarting Israeli Infiltration Attempts with Rockets, IEDs
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Military Media of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon
The Islamic Resistance affirmed that it is committed to defending Lebanon and its people, and will not hesitate to fulfill its duty to deter the enemy.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced a series of military operations against Israeli occupation forces and sites on October 3, 2024. The operations, in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and in defense of Lebanon, were in response to the continued savage Israeli onslaught on Lebanese towns, villages, and civilians.
The operations saw the targeting of Israeli soldiers with rockets and explosive devices and rocket launches at Israeli military sites and settlements, as well as the thwarting of Israeli occupation forces' attempts to infiltrate Lebanese territory.
Hezbollah's operations came as follows:
1- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 am an Israeli force gathering at Hanita with artillery shells, achieving a precise hit.
2- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 am the movements of the Israeli forces at the Misgav Am settlement with a rocket barrage, achieving a direct hit.
3- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 am a gathering of Israeli forces at the Yir'on settlement with a rocket salvo.
4- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 am a gathering of Israeli forces near the Kfar Giladi settlement with a barrage of Falaq rockets.
5- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 am a gathering of Israeli forces at the Ramim barracks with a barrage of Falaq rockets.
6- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 am a gathering of Israeli forces at the Misgav Am forest with a barrage of rockets.
7- The Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 10:15 am an attempted advance by the Israeli forces at the Fatima Gate with artillery shells.
8- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:45 am a gathering of Israeli forces between Shtula and al-Raheb with a rocket salvo.
9- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:45 am a gathering of Israeli forces near the al-Raheb site with a rocket salvo.
10- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 am a gathering of Israeli forces near the Adamit settlement with a rocket barrage.
11- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 am a movement of Israeli forces at the al-Raheb site with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit.
12- The Islamic Resistance fighters shelled at 11:40 am the occupied city of Tabaraya with a barrage of rockets.
13- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 pm Israeli forces at the Sasa settlement with a salvo of rockets.
14- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, with two explosive devices, an Israeli infantry force attempting to infiltrate the town of Maroun al-Ras at dawn Thursday.
15- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 pm a gathering of Israeli forces east of Sasa settlement with a Falaq rocket.
16- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 pm a gathering of Israeli forces west of Sasa settlement with a rocket barrage.
17- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 pm a gathering of Israeli forces at the Shomera settlement with a Falaq rocket.
18- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:10 pm a gathering of Israeli forces at the al-Bassa settlement with a salvo of rockets.
19- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli forces at the Avivim settlement with a salvo of rockets.
20- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 pm an elite Golani Brigade unit in the Tartira area of Maroun al-Ras with an explosive device, inflicting casualties on its members.
21- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 pm an Israeli infantry unit near the cemetery of the town of Yaroun, resulting in casualties.
22- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 pm an Israeli Merkava tank at the Netu'a settlement with a guided missile.
23- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli forces at the al-Thaghra area on the outskirts of the town of Odaisseh at the Lebanese-Palestinian border with a barrage of rockets.
24- From dawn Thursday till 12:00 pm, a total of four explosive devices were detonated by the Islamic Resistance fighters against the infiltrating Israeli forces in the towns of Maroun al-Ras and Yaroun, dealing heavy losses.
25- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:40 pm the Sakhnin military industries base in Akka Bay with a salvo of rockets.
26- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 pm a gathering of Israeli forces at the Kfar Giladi settlement with a rocket salvo.
27- The Islamic Resistance fighters bombarded at 06:15 pm the Metulla site, settlement, and orchards with 100 Katyushas and six Falaq rockets.
28- The Islamic Resistance fighters bombarded at 7:00 pm the occupied city of Safad with a salvo of rockets.
29- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 pm a gathering of Israeli forces at the Avivim settlement with a rocket salvo.
30- The operations room of the Islamic Resistance confirmed, based on its reliable field and security sources, that the number of casualties among Israeli officers and soldiers during confrontations reached 17.
31- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 pm the al-Baghdadi site with a rocket barrage.
32- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:50 pm the al-Thaghra and Khellat al-Khanafer areas on the outskirts of the town of Odaisseh along the Lebanese-Palestinian border with a rocket barrage.
33- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 pm the al-Thaghra and Khellat al-Khanafer areas on the outskirts of the town of Odaisseh along the Lebanese-Palestinian border with a rocket barrage.
34- As part of its Khaybar Operations and under the call "Labbyaka ya Nasrallah" [here we respond to your call, O Nasrallah], the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon launched a barrage of Fadi 2 rockets at the Nesher base east of occupied Haifa.
The Lebanese Resistance group also published a video showing the targeting of the Glilot base and the Mossad headquarters north of Tel Aviv on October 1, which came as part of the Khaybar Operations.
A field officer in the Islamic Resistance's Operations Room confirmed that the explosive devices targeting Israeli elite forces attempting to advance in the outskirts of the towns of Maroun al-Ras and Yaroun resulted in the killing and injuring of more than 20 officers and soldiers.
The officer pointed out that the devices were recently planted following surveillance and monitoring of Israeli movements, with some of them being placed just hours before their detonation.
Resistance fighters have succeeded in planting these explosive devices along potential advance routes for the elite Israeli forces opposite the Lebanese-Palestinian border.
According to the officer, these operations took place amid heightened alert and troop mobilizations of the Israeli forces at their positions and military barracks across the border, as well as the intensive overflight of reconnaissance aircraft in the region's airspace.
Concluding its statements, Hezbollah affirmed that it is committed to defending Lebanon and its people, and will not hesitate to fulfill its duty to deter the enemy from its arrogance and oppression.
