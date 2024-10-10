Israel Launches Airstrikes on Central Area of Beirut, Killing 22, Injuring 117
Thursday, 10 October 2024 10:25 PM
People gathered in front of a destroyed building hit by an Israeli air strike on Thursday night. (AP photo)
Israel has launched an airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, outside of the city’s southern suburbs, killing about two dozen people and wounding scores of others.
The Ministry of Public Health in Lebanon said on Thursday night at least 22 people were killed and 117 wounded in Israeli strikes on Beirut this evening.
The Israeli army attacked the central area of the city.
A huge number of people were injured they were brought to nearby hospitals in the surrounding neighborhood.
The hospitals have asked for no one to come and donate blood at the moment because they are already overwhelmed.
People could be seen overwhelmed with grief outside the American University of Beirut Medical Center, where some of the casualties were being treated.
People outside told reporters that they saw streaks in the sky and, of course, big explosions.
People were running and screaming in these neighborhoods, absolutely traumatized.
Many people have come from the southern suburbs of Beirut and are sheltering in the densely packed neighborhoods in central Beirut. About 700,000 people emptied from these suburbs into these areas.
Outside the emergency ward of Beirut Medical Center, an elderly woman rocked back and forth with a dazed look in her eyes.
A man came to her with terrible news: “Abbas’s son and daughter are martyrs,” he said, his hand on her shoulder.
A few moments later, the woman burst into tears.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that more than 2,000 people have been killed in Israel’s attack on Lebanon, including dozens of children and scores of women, since October 2023.
Hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled their homes in Beirut to escape the Israeli air raids.
Lebanese health officials have denounced Israel for indiscriminately attacking emergency rescuers and civilians.
The UN has warned that Lebanon is facing a ‘catastrophic’ situation as 600,000 people have been displaced due to the Israeli war.
Lebanon’s health minister said the country's healthcare system is teetering on the brink of collapse.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already warned that Lebanon could face “a long war... like we see in Gaza.”
