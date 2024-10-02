Maldives Joins South Africa's Genocide Case Against 'Israel' at ICJ
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Oct 2024 23:46
Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, and now the Maldives have formally submitted requests to participate in the proceedings against "Israel".
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced on Wednesday that the Maldives has submitted a request to join South Africa's lawsuit against "Israel" on charges of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.
"Yesterday, the Maldives, invoking Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, filed in the Registry of the Court a declaration of intervention in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip (South Africa v. Israel)," the court said in a statement.
The court added that the Maldives is exercising its right to intervene in the proceedings, citing its status as a party to the Genocide Convention.
Several countries have either joined or expressed their intention to join South Africa's genocide case against "Israel" at the ICJ.
Notably, Nicaragua, Colombia, Libya, Mexico, and now the Maldives have formally submitted requests to participate in the proceedings.
Other countries, including Belgium, Ireland, Spain, Turkey, and Egypt have announced their intention to intervene.
Ban on Israelis
In June, the Maldives implemented a ban on Israeli citizens entering the country.
This decision was announced as a protest against "Israel's" genocidal actions in Gaza.
The Maldives government also said it plans to stop importing goods produced in "Israel", according to reports.
They added that President Mohamed Muizu announced plans to appoint a special envoy to determine Palestinian needs and consequently establish a fundraiser to meet them.
The ban is part of broader efforts by the Maldives to show solidarity with Palestine and condemn Israeli actions in the Middle East.
