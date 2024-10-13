Press Statement of Kim Yo Jong, Deputy Department Director of WPK Central Committee
Kim Yo Jong, deputy department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, released the following press statement titled "ROK military will find it hard to evade its responsibility for grave infringement upon DPRK sovereignty as a main culprit or an accomplice" on October 12:
The most childish Republic of Korea which is utterly ignorant is resorting to a stereotyped method to suit to its inborn nature in order to evade the responsibility for the recent drone intrusion case.
As soon as the Foreign Ministry of the DPRK issued a crucial statement, military gangsters of the ROK were busy trying to evade the responsibility while making a shameless and childish excuse, saying that they did not do it and have not yet grasped the situation and the military did not send drones to the north and should confirm that a civilian organization sent the drones.
It is a miscalculation if the military thinks that it can easily pass through the crucial infringement upon the sovereignty of our state, even with impunity though the military impudently asserts that they did not do it, and avoid the eyes of concern of the international community.
It would be evidently problematic if the military did not identify that drones by a civilian organization crossed the border at random.
The ROK military has loudly advertised its "tight detection and tracking ability."
Has the military, which used to be nervous at a flying flock of birds, mistaking it for “drones from the north”, become blind suddenly?
It has asserted that even the fact that the drones from its region crossed the border several times should be confirmed and, so I wonder what the ROK people would ask for the military.
Even the leaflet-scattering over the capital city of the opposite country will be regarded as a grave politically-motivated provocation and an infringement upon sovereignty but the fact that the means which carried the leaflets is the very drones is the core of the seriousness of the recent incident.
If the military has connived at the fact that its people committed an act of openly infringing upon other country's sovereignty by use of drones recognized by the world as an undeniable military multi-purpose means and at the fact that such infringement means that can be considered to be provocative can occur an incident fostering the danger of arms conflict, crossing the border of the other belligerent country, it is a deliberate connivance and conspiracy and only provides a clear proof that the leading figures in the drone infiltration case are none other than the military gangsters.
Even though they boasted that they are the "strong ROK army", talking about "together with the people" on the "ROK army day" some days ago, they are using the people as a shield without hesitation when they are driven into a tight corner. Their sordid wordplay only reveals the meanness and baseness of the military of the ROK.
As their assertion shows, it means that though our civilian organizations, not the army, scatter political agitation leaflets in the sky over the presidential office in Seoul with drones, it is not problematic.
I'd liked to watch how the government of the ROK and, in particular, the military gangsters will respond in case such a thing happens.
In conclusion, the ROK military directly committed the drone infiltration case or the provocation of infringing upon the sovereignty of the DPRK was committed under its positive fostering and connivance.
The minister of National Defence of the ROK, as his petty excuse of shifting the blame to the civilian organization did not work, expressed his uncertain attitude, saying that “it is impossible to confirm it strategically in terms of national security and strategic security.”
Such attitude of neither denying nor admitting the case proves that the military admitted by itself that it is the chief criminal or accomplice of the current incident as a revelation of its mental state that it can admit the case, unable to deny it.
It is little short of an open declaration that even though a provocation of infringing upon the sovereignty of the DPRK that “cannot be confirmed” is repeated or it leads to the outbreak of war, they would have no responsibility for it.
As we have already expected and the world has frequently witnessed, the ROK, this time, too, is trying hard to distort the truth and deceive the world people with groundless assertion made by it with its habitual excuse and deformed thinking.
Revealed before the world once again was the base and astonishing nature of the dangerous guys who gamble with the lives of their fellow people.
Clear is that ROK scum conducted a rubbish balloon campaign with provocative nature for the first time and those of the ROK have steadily aggravated the situation, far from abandoning their dirty bad habit despite our warning.
The ROK is crying that we had flied "dirty balloons" 28 times just like a thief crying "Stop thief!" but it is well advised to make public how many times the organizations of defectors from the DPRK did such acts before it calculates the frequency.
Our entire act is an inevitable measure taken on the principle of countermeasure.
No matter how desperately the ROK may try to mislead the public opinion as if our countermeasure was taken without any reason, it will not come up to its intention.
We are not at all interested in who triggered the recent drone incident.
We only face up to the fact that the perpetrators are the fellows of the shameless ROK, be the military gangsters and an organization of human scum who defected from the DPRK.
As we repeat our clear stand, we will take a strong corresponding retaliatory action in case drones carrying politically motivational anti-DPRK rubbish from the ROK across the border infiltrate again into the territorial airspace of the DPRK, whatever is included.
This will be the exercise of the sovereign state's right to self-defence that cannot be considered.
Those who are not taking any proper stand to check escalation of tension and armed conflict but making a bluff and lame excuse with reckless courage, even though they made Seoul Municipality and the whole of the ROK a target and left the lives of their people at stake will certainly hear only the people's voices of criticism.
They will be well advised to worry about the immediate price for repeated provocation and cope with it.
Even though the ROK military is racking its brain to evade the responsibility for their infringement upon the sovereignty of the DPRK with incoherent impudence and abnormal sophism, they will certainly pay a dear price for violently infringing upon the inviolable sovereignty of our state and doing a serious harm to its security in any way.
I hope that the people will judge whether the strong and brave reckless and bold attitude of the ROK military which jumps from the frying pan into the fire will defend the genuine safety of the ROK.
As I reaffirm once again, as clarified by the DPRK Foreign Ministry, our attack time for destroying Seoul and the military force of the ROK is not clarified in our military action plan.
That time is not set by us.
However, the moment that a drone of the ROK is discovered in the sky over our capital city once again will certainly lead to a horrible disaster.
Personally, I wish that such a thing will not happen.
KCNA
2024-10-13
