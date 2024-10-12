Scotland's ex-First Minister Alex Salmond Dies Aged 69
He took ill while giving a speech in North Macedonia.
BBC NEWS
12 October 2024 - 19:43
In Summary
Scotland's former First Minister Alex Salmond has died at the age of 69.
The former MP and MSP led the country between 2007 and 2014.
Scotland's former First Minister Alex Salmond has died at the age of 69. The former MP and MSP, who led the country between 2007 and 2014 during the independence referendum, took ill while giving a speech in North Macedonia.
Scotland's former First Minister Alex Salmond has died at the age of 69.
The former MP and MSP, who led the country between 2007 and 2014, took ill while in North Macedonia.
It is understood he collapsed after delivering a speech earlier on Saturday.
Salmond led the Yes campaign during the Scottish independence campaign, and resigned as first minister after Scottish voters backed remaining in the UK by 55% to 45% in 2014.
He had led the SNP to power when they won the Scottish Parliament election in 2007.
The party then won an unprecedented majority in the election four years later - which paved the way for the referendum to be held. He had a spectacular fallout with his successor as first minister, Nicola Sturgeon over her government’s mishandling of harassment complaints against him.
Mr Salmond was also acquitted of serious sexual offence charges at a trial in Edinburgh in 2020.
After quitting the SNP in 2018, he set up an alternative independence supporting party, called Alba, of which he was the leader.
Alba has approached the UK foreign office for help in returning Mr Salmond’s body to the UK.
No comments:
Post a Comment