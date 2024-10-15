Sudan Voices Commitment to Constructive Engagement with AU to End Civil Conflict
KHARTOUM, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Sudan on Tuesday expressed its commitment to constructive engagement with the African Union (AU) to end the armed conflict in the country, according to a statement by Sudan's Foreign Ministry.
Sudan has been embroiled in a violent conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15, 2023, which has resulted in approximately 20,000 deaths, thousands of injuries, and the displacement of millions, according to UN estimates.
In a recent communique, the AU Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) demanded that the RSF "urgently lift the siege on the city of EL Fasher and ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access to those suffering from acute food insecurity in Sudan."
It also called for the reopening of the AU Liaison Office to Sudan in Port Sudan and underlined the need for more engagement and communications by the AU with the Sudanese authorities and stakeholders.
In its statement, the Sudanese ministry welcomed the "positive orientations and constructive proposals" included in the AUPSC communique.
"The (Sudanese) government agrees on the priorities set by the statement, namely concerning the full implementation of the Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan, evacuation of citizens' homes, facilitating the provision of humanitarian aid, and its demand for the RSF militia to immediately lift the siege on El Fasher as well as its condemnation of the atrocities committed by the militia against civilians," read the statement.
The AU suspended Sudan's membership on Oct. 27, 2021, days after Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council and general commander of the SAF, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the ruling council. ■
