Zimbabwe Mbare Musika Springs Back to Life
The massive fire at Mbare Musika, the country's largest marketplace destroyed goods worth hundreds of thousands of dollars and left hundreds of traders without a source of income.
14 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Trust Freddy
Some traders at Mbare Musika resumed business yesterday, operating from temporary stalls demarcated by pillars, while a pre-cast wall was being erected as business reopened just days after a fire broke out.
Several of them managed to bounce back, but their current stock levels were low.
In separate interviews, they welcomed the Government's initiative of non-collateral loans, but stressed the need for immediate assistance from the business community and well-wishers.
"We survive hand-to-mouth, so we need immediate assistance from well-wishers," a trader who only identified himself as Tinashe said.
Ms Eunice Machingarufu, of Chitungwiza, said some of the traders were stuck at home, unsure of how to restart.
"Some well-wishers generously provided funds to help me resume business, but many of my fellow traders are stuck at home. I had stock valued at nearly US$3 000, but now I'm left with just a few items to sell."
Mr Tapiwa Njeke said his recovery was made possible by a small loan from a friend.
"I borrowed from a friend to buy two bags of kapenta fish, just to get back on my feet," he said.
"However, I'm still seeking additional funds."
Another trader, Ms Makahwei Ndoro, said: "We urgently appeal to generous business leaders like Mr Wicknell Chivayo and Mr Strive Masiyiwa to support our market's rebuilding efforts. With the rainy season nearing, our dream is to have a sheltered marketplace by its onset."
The traders said they collectively contributed US$10 each towards the construction of the pre-cast wall, which is expected to be completed by tomorrow.
