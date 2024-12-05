Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. Nov. 24, 2024
Listen to the Sun. Nov. 24, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following link: https://podbay.fm/p/pan-african-journal/e/1732507200
This episode includes our PANW report with dispatches on some of the most pressing and burning issues of the day.
In the second hour we look back on the role of the independent media in the United States from the1950s to the 1970s.
Finally, we review an investigative lecture on the 1961 plane crash which killed United Nations Secretary General Dag Hammerskjold in the then British colony of Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia.
No comments:
Post a Comment