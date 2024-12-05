We Are Fighting a Common Enemy in Syria: Armed Groups to Israeli Media
By Al Mayadeen English
5 Dec 2024 21:39
A leader of armed groups in Syria, in an interview with Israeli channel i24NEWS, expressed "respect for Israel and the United States" and solidarity with them against Iran.
In a new sign of the link between armed militants ists in Syria and the Israeli occupation, a leader of the armed groups fighting in Syria confirmed that "Israel" and the armed groups "are united in fighting a common enemy, which is Iran."
The leader, known as "Abu Abdo," stated in a special interview with Israeli channel i24NEWS that "the enemy is Iran and all its allies," including Hezbollah and the Syrian state.
In response to a question about "the role that Israel and the United States should play in Syria," Abu Abdo stated that the militants "expect a coordinated effort to eliminate the enemy."
He continued, "if we do not know how to seize this historic opportunity, the situation will worsen," also expressing "respect for Israel and the United States, and solidarity with their actions against Iran."
It is worth noting that another militant, who participated in the attack on the city of Aleppo, was interviewed by the Israeli channel Kan a few days ago. He confirmed that "Israel should fear Bashar al-Assad and Hezbollah," not the armed groups.
The channel explained that the militant, Suheil Hammoud, known as "Abu Tao," "was sending a message to reassure the public in Israel."
In the same context, Israeli Middle East expert Mordechai Kedar confirmed that he is "in constant contact" with armed groups in Syria, adding that he "provided officials in Tel Aviv with a detailed list of the equipment they requested from Israel."
Kedar revealed that the armed groups "are planning to open an Israeli embassy in both Damascus and Beirut, when they take control of Syria and Lebanon," he said, as they "do not consider Israel an enemy, and see it as the solution, not the problem, and are prepared to reach an agreement with it."
It is worth noting that Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported on Tuesday that one person was killed as a result of an Israeli drone attack targeting a vehicle on the Damascus International Airport road near the Aqrabah Bridge, adding that the assault caused material damage at the site.
"A car exploded after it was targeted in an Israeli aggression on the road to Damascus International Airport," the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) confirmed, citing a police source.
Damascus' Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly condemned Israeli assaults on Syrian territory, asserting that the occupation’s aggressive actions and its ongoing targeting of civilian areas are "a consequence of the lack of serious action to restrain it."
The Ministry also renewed its call for the United Nations to "urgently take firm measures to stop the aggression and hold its perpetrators accountable."
