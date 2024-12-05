SA's Analogue Switch-off Extended to 31 March 2025
Department of Communications and Digital Technologies
Solly Malatsi
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s analogue TV switch-off has been extended to 31 March 2025.
The initial deadline for the shutting down of all analogue broadcast devices in the country was the end of December this year.
The Minister of Digital Technologies – Solly Malatsi – says there are still about 467,000 qualifying indigent households who are yet to receive their set-top boxes from the government.
Malatsi says the digital migration cannot be delayed any longer as the simultaneous transmission of both analogue and digital signals has cost the government over R1,2 billion.
“The postponement of the deadline recognises the considerable delays that have plagued the digital migration project since its inception, and provides the necessary relief that makes provision for more time to migrate as many South Africans as possible before the analogue switch off.”
