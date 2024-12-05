DPRK Condemns Terrorism in Syria, Expresses Solidarity with Assad Government
5 Dec 2024 23:30
Reaffirming its position, the DPRK expressed strong support for Syria's fight against terrorism and the broader struggle to defend its sovereignty.
The DPRK's Foreign Ministry has condemned recent terrorist attacks in Syria, attributing them to "political manipulation" by outside forces aimed at destabilizing the country.
A spokesperson for the DPRK issued a statement on December 5, denouncing the attacks and expressing full solidarity with the Syrian government and people in their efforts to maintain sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The DPRK criticized terrorists in Syria for carrying out sudden attacks on regions controlled by the Syrian government, destroying peaceful cities, and killing innocent civilians. These actions were described as "a hideous crime against humanity that can never be justified."
The Foreign Ministry accused unnamed external forces of using terrorism as a tool to undermine Syria's stability, coinciding with renewed hopes for peace in the Middle East following a ceasefire agreement "between the patriotic force organization of Lebanon and Israel."
The statement also condemned the "vicious plot" led by hostile forces to demonize the Assad government, create widespread fear in Syria, and replicate scenarios of massacres seen in Gaza and Lebanon.
Such acts, the spokesperson claimed, are designed to push the Middle East into further chaos and catastrophe.
The DPRK called for international efforts to resolve the crisis and ensure durable peace in the Middle East. The statement noted that the Syrian people's resistance against external interference is vital to achieving stability in the region.
Renewed battles
Renewed battles in Syria have drawn significant international attention, as terrorist organizations, presenting themselves as rebels and seeking to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, have reignited conflict in the country.
On Wednesday, forces led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a large-scale offensive, capturing key areas, including parts of Aleppo, and advancing toward Hama. This marked the first time since 2016 that these groups have entered Aleppo, signaling a notable shift in territorial control.
Earlier the same day, HTS forces seized the central city of Hama, delivering a substantial blow to Assad's government and its allies.
These challenges have been further exacerbated by recent Western allegations about Syria's use of chemical weapons, claims that are seen as bolstering terrorist forces in the region.
