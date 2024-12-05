SAA Regains Control of Parts of Hama: Defense Minister
5 Dec 2024 23:58
The Syrian Minister of Defense confirmed that the army is in a strong field position and has redeployed outside Hama as a temporary tactical measure to protect civilian lives.
Following the Syrian Arab Army's (SAA) redeployment outside Hama on Thursday, Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abbas confirmed in an interview with Al Mayadeen that the army was "in a strong field position" and had made this move to safeguard civilian lives in the city. He explained that military tactics sometimes require redeployment.
Abbas emphasized that the situation in Hama was "a temporary tactical measure" and reassured that "our armed forces remain in the vicinity of the city, fully prepared and ready to fulfill their national and constitutional duties."
He further highlighted that the SAA is currently engaged in a fierce battle with some of the most brutal terrorist organizations, which employ guerrilla warfare tactics. This obliges the armed forces to adapt their strategies, utilizing methods involving recurrent attacks and retreats to strategic points.
This comes at a time when countries in the region and beyond are backing these armed groups, providing them with military and logistical support, as Abbas confirmed. He reassured that Syria, "with its army, people, leadership, and the support of its allies and friends, is fully capable of overcoming any field challenges, no matter how severe or difficult."
Abbas, who also serves as the deputy commander-in-chief of the Syrian army and armed forces, pointed out that the armed groups, after entering Hama, are attempting to exploit the situation through a false and misleading media campaign aimed at attacking the Syrian people and armed forces, with the intent to sow chaos.
In this context, Abbas warned that these organizations "may resort to issuing false statements or orders in the name of the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces, or publishing fabricated audio recordings and video clips using artificial intelligence technology."
Abbas urged the Syrian people, both civilians and military, "to remain vigilant against this misleading campaign and not to believe such fabrications," emphasizing the importance of "relying solely on information disseminated through official national channels."
He urged the Syrian people to remain "patient and steadfast," assuring them that the army would not hesitate to restore security to areas occupied by terrorists. Addressing the public, he declared, "The Syrian Arab Army will continue, as it has throughout the years of war on Syria, to be the unwavering shield against anyone—whether from within or outside—who dares to threaten the security of the homeland."
Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported that the Syrian army has successfully reclaimed the 87th Special Forces Brigade, Hama Military Airport, and Jabal Zain al-Abidin, situated to the north and northwest of Hama city.
The Syrian army redeployed outside Hama to safeguard civilian lives and prevent them from being caught in the battles within the city, as confirmed by the General Command.
Our correspondent noted that the armed groups "were able to penetrate several axes in the city and enter it," but suffered significant losses as the confrontations escalated, resulting in an increase in the number of martyrs within the Syrian army.
