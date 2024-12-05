SACP Statement on the Outcomes of the 8th Plenary Session of the 11th Congress Provincial Executive Committee Held on the 24th of November at Ehlanzeni District Municipality
The South African Communist Party in Mpumalanga held the 8th plenary session of the 11th congress on the 24th of November at Ehlanzeni District Municipality. The meeting was attended by CC deployee and its purpose was to, amongst other things, prepare for the upcoming Provincial Council and Special National Congress in December. The session was characterised by robust and radical engagements focussing on the current state of affairs on the domestic and global balance of forces in our politics.
The PEC convened at challenging times where the working class and poor continue to suffer from the wrath of capitalist exploitation driven by the ever –ending neoliberal offensive in the form of austerity measures by the current Government of National Unity led by the ANC and the DA in the hidden form. This neoliberal agenda continues to plunge alienated class further and deeper into crisis.
The perpetual increase of the cost of living exacerbated by a high rate of unemployment and expensive prices of electricity and fuel make life difficult for the majority of South Africans as many rely on grants for survival. The 2024/2025 Red October Campaign seeks to address this challenge and the SACP urges the working class and poor to unite behind this campaign.
The National Democratic Revolution
The party still believes in the National Democratic Revolution as it is a direct road to socialism as espoused in its 1962 programme, “Road to South African Freedom”, having informed the Black Republic Thesis of 1929. However, the SACP believes that this NDR is in the ICU.
The neoliberal offensive has also co-opted some within our ranks to turn a blind eye to the challenges facing the working class and poor. Even those deployed in key strategic positions continue to be the thorn in the lives of the people they seek to serve. The arrogance and attitude of the Minister of Finance towards the public sector employee does not inspire confidence. This is partly the reason why workers deserted the ANC, some chose not to vote at all.
The Moment
The current moment in our politics requires maximum unity of the working class and poor. It is quite clear that the current elite pact arrangement led by the ANC and DA in the GNU will not serve the interests of the working class and poor. The DA in particular has proven that it is there to serve its constituency which is capital, while the ANC continues to be the remote control to further this agenda.
The DA ministers are behaving as they wish without any repercussions; government can only implement its policies when the DA agrees, but we treat such things as if they are normal. This is why the SACP takes a critical stance towards this rightward shift. However, this does not mean that the party is an opposition to the ANC. It is also for this reason that the SACP in Mpumalanga condemns the attacks on the General Secretary when he speaks on this matter.
Workplace
With the neoliberal offensive gaining momentum, things are going to be worse for the workers. The South African Situation has seen an increase in the casualization of workers. The SACP in Mpumalanga continues to oppose the contemplated retrenchments of more than 1100 workers and casualization of the remaining ones in Seriti Mine. This is done not only to maximise profits, but also to weaken the trade union movement. The party, therefore, calls for the unity of COSATU and the workers in general so as they can confront this crisis.
Ideological Terrain
The SACP notes that there has been a decline in the training and political education in the congress movement and this has had negative consequences in our revolution. Political education must be at the centre of the struggle to combat the neoliberal offensive which has hegemonised many sections of our institutions, and the media in particular.
The Economy
The party was not surprised that the Minister of Finance got a standing ovation from the DA when delivering the Medium Term Budget. This was a clear sign that the dominant neoliberal faction within the ANC is biased towards the neoliberal agenda. The happiness of the DA also proved that this budget does not put people before profits. This budget has no capacity to deal with the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.
The current political environment which is heavily influenced by capital prioritises fiscal consolidation, austerity or budget cuts against development programmes that can benefit the working class and poor. Things are going to be worse if the alternative voice is silent. The SACP in Mpumalanga therefore believes that the Popular Left Front is such a voice and the Party needs to be clear on the modalities of contesting state and popular power through the ballot if it is to stay relevant to the class it represents.
Communities
The SACP recognises communities as the key site of struggle and as such the party need to intertwine the Red October Campaign with all community struggles especially the proposed terrify hikes by ESKOM. Party branches need to pay particular attention to community programmes including fighting against all forms of crimes, the recent killings of children through food poisoning.
These gruesome incidents call for serious investigation and punishment where there is foul play. We are not ruling out the involvement of the invisible hand of the market on this issue and should also not be exempted from these investigations. Members of the community led by party structures must be at the centre of this struggle. Every communist should be a community activist.
International balance of forces
The year 2024 has been very active and hectic creating different shifts and alignment in the international balance of forces. The developments in the BRICKS + countries, elections in many countries the world over has presented us with the changing landscape of the political scenery, proving that the world is changing to a multipolar world.
The developments in Russia, USA and Israel in particular give us hope that this shift in the global balance of forces can assist countries of the South if they unite. South Africa’s chairing of the upcoming G20 Conference should be celebrated with caution as it is unclear what this country wants to use this position for and how this chairing will impact on the development of Africa and South Africa in particular.
Closer to home, SADC has just witnessed the shift of political power in Botswana where the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) lost power to Umbrella for Democratic Change after 58 years in charge. Swaziland, on the other hand, continues to suffer Mswati’s reign of terror to his people. The SACP calls on the South African government to cut ties with Mswati’s tinkhundla government.
Issued by: South African Communist Party, Mpumalanga
For Further Information, contact:
The SACP Provincial Secretary
Lucky Mbuyane
082 351 5804
Or
The SACP Spokesperson
Lesetja Dikgale
076 869 4360
Issued by the South African Communist Party,
Founded in 1921 as the Communist Party of South Africa.
Media, Communications & Information Department | MCID
Dr Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo, Central Committee Member
National Spokesperson & Political Bureau Secretary for Policy and Research
FOR INTERVIEW ARRANGEMENTS, MEDIA LIAISON & CIRCULATION SERVICES
Hlengiwe Nkonyane
Media Liaison Officer & Digital Platforms Manager
Mobile: +27 66 473 4819
OFFICE & OTHER CONTACT DETAILS
Office: +2711 339 3621/2
Website: www.sacp.org.za
Facebook Page: South African Communist Party
Twitter: SACP1921
No comments:
Post a Comment