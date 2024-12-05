Hezbollah Will Stand by Syria in Foiling Terrorist Goals: SG Qassem
By Al Mayadeen English
5 Dec 2024 19:11
Hezbollah's Secretary General stressed the movement's support for Syria in foiling Israeli and terrorist goals in the country, adding that it is a joint Western-Israeli effort to push Syria away from its pro-Resistance stance.
Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem stated in a televised speech on Thursday that the Lebanese have overcome 64 days of "sacrifices, pain, martyrs, and wounded through patience, steadfastness, and reliance on God."
Sheikh Qassem pointed to three main factors related to God granting the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon victory in the war. First, he mentioned the presence of the Resistance fighters who "sacrificed their lives in the field, remaining resilient".
The second factor, he stated, is the blood of the martyrs, at the head of whom lies Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, whose "martyrdom pushed fighters to continue".
The last factor is the Resistance's recovery of control and of the leadership in the battle, "which aided in properly managing "People of Might", concluded Sheikh Qassem.
'Israel violated ceasefire 60 times'
Sheikh Qassem stressed that Hezbollah will "persevere, and will grow more stellar."
With regard to the ceasefire agreement, he stressed that Hezbollah agreed to it, emphasizing that it serves as an executive mechanism for Resolution 1701.
"The agreement which we agreed to is one that pertains to the south of the Litani River," he said, adding that all other relevant issues under Resolution 1701 "have their own mechanisms," which include the recovery of Lebanon's borders within a set period.
The Secretary-General stressed that "Israel" carried out 60 violations of the ceasefire, considering the Lebanese government responsible for following up on violations with the agreement's oversight committee.
As for Hezbollah, he added, the Movement is set to evaluate the crises and the war by "drawing appropriate lessons from our experience in order to develop and improve in all fields," stressing that "Israel has nothing to do with our relations with the Lebanese interior and the Army."
'Displaced Lebanese are symbol of sacrifice'
In a message to the Lebanese displaced during the war, Sheikh Qassem expressed gratitude for their sacrifices and extended thanks to the hosts who welcomed them, describing their actions as an "exemplary model of citizenship in Lebanon."
"Regarding displacement, we have contributed [in easing the suffering of families] by providing families with material aid through volunteer committees despite difficult circumstances," Sheikh Qassem said.
As for reconstruction, he explained that the next phase of "housing and reconstruction is a promise made by Sayyed Nasrallah; this is a commitment we will uphold, and so we saw fit to call this campaign 'Promise and Commitment'."
'We in Hezbollah will stand beside Syria'
Regarding the recent escalations in Syria, Sheikh Qassem said that the aggression on Syria is "fostered by US and Israel following their powerlessness in Gaza and their failure in attempts to sideline Syria."
On that note, he vowed, "We in Hezbollah will stand beside Syria in foiling goals of aggression against it."
In a message to the Arab states, he stressed, "Know that every win for "Israel" is a loss for you, not just for Palestine, Syria and Lebanon, and it will have ramifications on your countries."
He added that the terrorist groups intend to take Syria away from its stance on the side of the Resistance, to a stance that serves the Israeli occupation.
"We now face a very dangerous Israeli project against the Middle East," he warned.
