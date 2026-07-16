Thursday, July 16, 2026

Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on the "Grass in Greener" Radio Program

Listen to this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, over the "Grass is Greener" radio program aired on W-XRW, 104.1 FM in Milwaukee. 

To hear the program in its entirety go to the following URL: 2026-07-14-The_Grass_is_Greener by WXRW riverwestradio.com 104.1fm

We discuss the security crisis in the Republic of Sudan and the involvement of United States- backed interests in West Asia. 

In addition, we review events in the Alliance of Sahel States in West Africa as well as recent developments in Latin America.

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)