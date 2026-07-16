Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on the "Grass in Greener" Radio Program
Listen to this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, over the "Grass is Greener" radio program aired on W-XRW, 104.1 FM in Milwaukee.
To hear the program in its entirety go to the following URL: 2026-07-14-The_Grass_is_Greener by WXRW riverwestradio.com 104.1fm
We discuss the security crisis in the Republic of Sudan and the involvement of United States- backed interests in West Asia.
In addition, we review events in the Alliance of Sahel States in West Africa as well as recent developments in Latin America.
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