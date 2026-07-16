Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Speaking to Youri Smouter of 1+1, on Contemporary Affairs Internationally
Watch part I of this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, with Youri Smouter of 1+1, discussing the contemporary affairs of Africa, Asia, Latin America and North America.
This program was recorded on Fri. July 3, 2026.
To watch part I on this interview just click on the following URL: 1+1 E396 Youri & Abayomi Azikiwe discuss current affairs in the US, West Asia, Mumia & Africa 1 of 3
This is the link to part II of this discussion: 1+1 E396 Youri & Abayomi Azikiwe discuss current affairs in the US, West Asia, Mumia & Africa 2 of 3
Finally, the interview concludes with these questions and remarks: 1+1 E396 Youri & Abayomi Azikiwe discuss current affairs in the US, West Asia, Mumia & Africa 3 of 3
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