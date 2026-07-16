Thursday, July 16, 2026

War in Sudan: Impacts on the Horn of Africa and West Asia

Black Agenda Radio 

Margaret Kimberley 

10 Jul 2026

To watch this interview in its entirety just click on the following URL: War in Sudan: Impacts on the Horn of Africa and West Asia

The war in Sudan between government forces and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) backed Rapid Support Force (RSF) continues, and so does what experts call the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. 

The city of El Obeid is under siege, and there are fears of another massacre, such as in El Fasher. 

Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of Pan-African Newswire, joins us from Detroit to provide analysis.

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