War in Sudan: Impacts on the Horn of Africa and West Asia
Black Agenda Radio
Margaret Kimberley
10 Jul 2026
To watch this interview in its entirety just click on the following URL: War in Sudan: Impacts on the Horn of Africa and West Asia
The war in Sudan between government forces and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) backed Rapid Support Force (RSF) continues, and so does what experts call the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.
The city of El Obeid is under siege, and there are fears of another massacre, such as in El Fasher.
Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of Pan-African Newswire, joins us from Detroit to provide analysis.
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