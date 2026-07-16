Iran Retaliates Striking Pentagon Bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan
During the funeral of the martyred Supreme Leader attended by tens of millions, United States President ordered the bombing of coastal areas
By Abayomi Azikiwe
Editor, Pan-African News Wire
Wednesday July 15, 2026
Geostrategic Analysis
Just weeks after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US government and the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Donald Trump resumed the bombing of this West Asian state.
Since April 7 when the administration in Washington claimed it would seek a peace agreement with Tehran, Iran has been viewed internationally as the victor in the war which was launched by the US along with its closest ally in Tel Aviv.
During the opening hours of the unprovoked attacks on February 28, the Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and members of his family were killed. Also, an elementary school in the southern region of Iran at Minab was bombed by Pentagon warplanes killing more than 175 children.
Despite these atrocities and more, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has been able to wage a defensive campaign against the occupation state of Israel along with US military forces which are scattered throughout West Asia. The strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes, has become a pivotal area in determining the status of the international economy.
The funeral of the martyred Supreme Leader was attended by an estimated 47 million people in both Iran and neighboring Iraq. People from throughout Iran celebrated the life of Khamenei while pledging to avenge his targeted assassination.
During the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Turkiye in early July, Trump spoke disparagingly regarding the Islamic Republic. In the wave of strikes which came during and after the NATO gathering, the Pentagon bombed civilian infrastructure along with imposing another blockade against Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf region.
In subsequent days additional provocations were carried out by the US. These airstrikes and continuing threats were in line with the comments made by the president at the NATO summit where he berated other members of the alliance for not joining the Washington-Tel Aviv war against Iran.
The Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the US was designed to include Lebanon where Tel Aviv has been bombing for several months. Civilians have been killed in Beirut and other cities under the guise of eliminating the Hezbollah resistance forces which have been active particularly in the southern rural areas.
The White House had falsely stated that the pause in fighting after April 7 when Trump had threatened to eliminate Iran as a civilization, did not include Lebanon. Moreover, the MoU did not include any direct involvement by the occupation regime in Palestine. Consequently, the struggle for the liberation of Palestine and other states throughout the West Asia region is by no means over.
Inside of Palestine, the genocidal onslaught has continued as well. Official figures say that in excess of 73,000 people have been killed in Gaza. Others are still being forced from their homes in the West Bank by settlers, soldiers and other security forces.
In response to these attacks, the Iranian state media outlet Press TV noted that:
“The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and national army have announced a series of missile and drone strikes against US military positions across Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, describing the attacks as retaliation for American strikes on Iranian territory. The IRGC issued multiple statements early Wednesday detailing the destruction of key US military infrastructure, including a Patriot air defense complex, a satellite communications center, and HIMARS rocket launch platforms in Kuwait. The attacks were carried out under ‘Operation Nasr 2’ in the IRGC’s ‘seventh wave’ of retaliation.” (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/07/15/772286/Impact-footage-captures-Iranian-strikes-on-US-assets-in-Persian-Gulf-)
The Trump administration remains in a quagmire. Since the failure of Washington and Tel Aviv to overthrow the Iranian government, they are faced with a situation of having to admit defeat or to carry on the military strikes in hopes of weakening Tehran.
As it relates to diplomatic solutions to the present situation, the State Department has proven incapable of settling disagreements in a peaceful manner. Although the White House claims that it has resolved numerous geopolitical conflicts and wars around the world, in reality the international situation remains contentious largely due to the actions of Washington and Tel Aviv.
Regional Warfare Has Global Implications
Iran has been able to regionalize the resistance to the role of imperialism and zionism in West Asia. With the closing of the Strait of Hormuz resulting in the sharp escalation in the price of energy resources and other commodities, Tehran is demonstrating its strategic strength in the defense of its revolution and its allies throughout the region.
The objective of imperialism in the present conjuncture is to maintain dominance across West Asia through the destabilization of the Axis of Resistance. This anti-imperialist and anti-zionist coalition spans from occupied Palestine to Lebanon, Iraq, Iran and Yemen. There are other forces with similar political ideals as the Axis within countries where the state is dominated by regimes which firmly remain within the western camp.
Governments such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Syria and Jordan are clearly within the orbit of western imperialism. However, there are many working people within these states whose sympathies remain with the Resistance forces. The liberation of Palestine and the removal of the zionist and imperialist threats against the masses of people within the region would constitute a major advancement in forging peace and qualitative development on a world scale.
Iran has stated in the latest phase of this anti-imperialist war that it will continue its vigorous defense of its people and their revolutionary process. According to Press TV:
“The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has launched the third wave of Operation Nasr-2 against US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait in retaliation for renewed US aggression against Iranian coastal military positions. In a statement on Tuesday evening, the IRGC said naval and aerospace units carried out a coordinated missile and drone attack under the code name ‘Ya Zain al-Abidin.’ It also warned that continued US military action would prevent the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and halt regional oil and gas exports. According to the statement, the strikes destroyed several warehouses storing weapons and parts for enemy naval vessels and aircraft at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa base. The IRGC also said it targeted the MQ-9 drone deployment ramp at Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, destroying or damaging several drones. The operation was conducted ‘in response to the aggression carried out this afternoon by the child-killing US army’ against several Iranian armed forces coastal stations, it added.” (https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/07/14/772257/IRGC-pounds-US-military-facilities-Bahrain-Kuwait-warns-oil-exports-at-risk)
The Trump administration is facing the upcoming midterm elections amid high rates of disapproval. Economic issues remain uppermost in the minds of the majority of working people in the U.S. where inflation fueled by imperialist war has negatively impacted the cost of living.
In regard to security issues, opposition to the large-scale deployment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents on the streets of the U.S. has been a cause of great consternation throughout the country. The recent killings of civilians by ICE and CBP has prompted mass demonstrations in Texas and Maine.
Under the threat of losing control of the House of Representatives and Senate in the November elections, the White House has threatened to place greater restrictions on voting rights in numerous states. In the South, the MAGA interests controlling state legislatures have redrawn districts in efforts to ensure the continued domination of their political tendency within the Republican Party. If electoral campaigns failed to reverse the far-right trajectory of Congress, there could very well be an upsurge in mass demonstrations and other forms of resistance to the Trump program.
Senate Democrats Block National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)
New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer led a coalition of Democratic lawmakers in opposing the approval of the NDAA citing the continuing illegal war against Iran. The Senate and the House of Representatives have passed War Powers Resolutions in regard to the unauthorized attacks on the Islamic Republic.
The White House has ignored opposition to the Iran war which has grown in both Houses of Congress. Numerous Republican members of Congress realize the danger posed by the Trump administration by continuing its war against Iran.
Al Mayadeen emphasized the divisions within the Senate saying:
“Republicans sharply criticized Democrats for blocking the legislation, which would authorize approximately $1.15 trillion in defense spending for the upcoming fiscal year in line with the administration's proposed budget. The bill also includes pay raises for US service members, as well as funding for new unmanned weapons systems and counter-drone technologies that military leaders say are essential for future conflicts. Ahead of the vote, Senate Majority Leader John Thune accused Democrats of politicizing the measure. ‘Democrats have allowed the politics of obstruction to determine so many of their actions for the last year and a half,’ Thune said. ‘I certainly hope that Democrats won’t now put politics ahead of support for our men and women in uniform.’" (https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/senate-democrats-block-ndaa-as-schumer-protests-trump-s-war)
These debates illustrate the necessity of eliminating the Pentagon budget. Working and oppressed peoples in the U.S. are suffering from job losses, inflation, state-sanctioned violence and racist political policies while trillions are being wasted on wars which cannot be won by imperialism.
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