Egyptian Film Barra El-Manhag to Premiere at Red Sea Film Festival
Ahram Online
Thursday 11 Nov 2021
The light-hearted drama film Barra El-Manhag, will make its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival, which will take place between 6 and 15 December 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The film is directed and written by Amr Salama, who also co-wrote the script alongside Khaled Diab. It stars Maged El-Kedwany, Ruby, the child-actor Omar Sharif, Asma Abulyazeid, Ahmed Khaled Saleh, and Donia Maher.
Barra El-Manhag is a light-hearted drama about Nour, a 13-year-old orphan boy, who braves a haunted house next to his school to gain the respect of all the other schoolboys, who are afraid. Once inside, he finds an old man living there, hiding from the world. A friendship develops between the boy and the old man, leading to a journey of self-discovery for both of them.
The inaugural edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will run in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from 6 to 15 December, 2021.
The festival was originally scheduled for March 2020, but it was postponed until 11 November 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, before being pushed to 6 December.
Eleven program sections will showcase contemporary international and Arab cinema, Saudi features, shorts and experimental films, retrospectives, and future-oriented AR and VR experiences.
