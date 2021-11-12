Sisi Reaffirms to PM Bouden Support for Tunisian President and Newly Formed Government
Mohamed Soliman
Ahram Online
Friday 12 Nov 2021
President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi stressed to Tunisian PM Najla Bouden on Friday Egypt's support for Tunisia and the efforts exerted by President Kais Saied and the newly formed government to achieve stability and development for the Tunisian people.
The Egyptian president also conveyed to the Tunisian prime minister Egypt's readiness to both "harness all available capabilities to help Tunisia achieve security and development," and develop bilateral cooperation in order to consolidate the historical ties between the two countries.
The Egyptian president and the Tunisian prime minister are in Paris to attend the international conference on Libya, which aims to ensure that the Libyan sides stick to the agreed upon plan to hold elections in December as a key step toward ending the decade-old crisis in the country.
In October, President Saied appointed Bouden to head a new cabinet, nearly three months after he dismissed the government of Hichem Mechichi and suspended the activities of parliament.
Egypt has repeatedly affirmed its support for Saied's decisions, calling them “historic."
For her part, PM Bouden expressed appreciation for Egypt's support to her country as well as Egypt's "vital role in maintaining security and stability regionally," Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.
She said her country cherishes the "close and distinguished relations with Egypt at the formal and popular levels," expressing Tunisia's interest in "benefiting from the Egyptian success story under the inspiring leadership of the President El-Sisi" through bilateral coordination in all fields, especially in on the economic and security levels.
The two sides affirmed the joint political will to strengthen the framework of cooperation, maximize communication channels, and exchange information on combating terrorism, Rady added.
El-Sisi and Bouden also exchanged views on a number of regional issues of mutual interest, including the latest developments on Libya.
They agreed to boost Egyptian-Tunisian coordination to end the crisis in Libya, given that both countries share borders with the country, and also in light of the fact that Tunisia is the current representative of Arab countries on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).
They stressed that such coordination aligns with the will of the Libyan people by backing national institutions and efforts to achieve security and stability, as well as preserve the unity and sovereignty of Libya.
El-Sisi and Bouden also emphasised the importance of implementing the relevant UN and international decisions in terms of holding the Libyan elections on time and the exit of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya.
El-Sisi and Bouden also tackled the latest development concerning the decade-old dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
The Egyptian president thanked Tunisia for supporting the Egyptian stance on the importance of reaching a comprehensive and legally binding agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam.
In September, the UNSC adopted a Tunisia-drafted presidential statement encouraging Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia "to resume negotiations" to swiftly reach a "mutually acceptable and binding agreement on the filling and operation" of the GERD.
