Ethiopia Herald Editorial: Victory is Inevitable
November 13, 2021
Our enemies can do no new trick. They go to refer to the same old playbook of the ‘80s to impose their ill-fated will on the people of Ethiopia.
Back in the days, the US and its allies opened an all-out war against Ethiopia riding the same Trojan horse they are using presently. The Trojan horse has never hesitated to advance the interests of the western elements led by the US. It has implemented to the letter what the masterminds ordered—wounding their own motherland, killing their own keens, destroying infrastructure, and sabotaging institutions and what have you.
It is quite unforgettable that the Trojan horse collaborated with a foreign aggressor that invaded Ethiopia during the cold war era. The conduit of the foreign masterminds has also told us their current wishes saying: “We even go to hell to dismantle Ethiopia.” The message is loud and clear—it is to mean that we keep collaborating with Ethiopia’s enemies; destroy economic infrastructure, threaten national security so long as it brings the thug to power. Alas!
Of course, their wishes are not unknown to Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia. The power-monger terrorist TPLF plundered the country’s wealth for the last three decades. Sources including Forbes magazine laid bare on March 3, 2017 a finding of the terrorist TPLF and its collaborators’ looting that sent a shockwave to many of us.
According to Forbes: “Two numbers tell the story in a nutshell: 1. The amount of American financial aid received by Ethiopia’s government since it took power: 30 billion USD. 2. The amount was stolen by Ethiopia’s leaders since it took power: 30 billion USD. Do the American taxpayers know the amount the people of Ethiopia have obtained over the stated years is just zero?
The Magazine attributed the UN’s own 2015 report on Illicit Financial Outflows by a panel chaired by former South African President Thabo Mbeki.
It has also clearly put the estimated amount being looted by the ruling elites officials. “These document 2-3 billion USD—an amount roughly equaling Ethiopia’s annual foreign aid and investment—being drained from the country every year, mostly through over-and under-invoicing of imports and exports.”
To anyone’s dismay, various sources indicate that among one the offshore bank accounts of the looting oligarchs, the majority is said to be in the US. This grave crime is not only committed against the people of Ethiopia, it is also a big treason against the US taxpayers. For those that are at the helm of the administration during the Obama administration and who also managed to maintain senior positions in the current Biden’s administration, it means nothing. They never care when they put the taxpayers’ money in a bottomless pit.
Presently, the terrorist TPLF is committing all kinds of crimes in Ethiopia with potential ramifications to the Horn region. The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and Ethiopian Human Rights Commission Joint report published on November 3, 2021 clearly stated the kinds of crimes the group committed. Amnesty also comes up with a report on the heels of the JIT on November 9, 2020. Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard, remarks epitomizes the kind of heinous crime of the TPLF: “The testimonies we heard from survivors describe despicable acts by TPLF fighters that amount to war crimes, and potentially crimes against humanity. They defy morality or any iota of humanity.”
No matter what, the US and other western elements are only after their wishes of continuing their exploitative relations with Ethiopia. They claim to be pro-democratic forces but in reality, they work to put in place a client state in Ethiopia against the wills of the over 100 million people of Ethiopia. Whether one likes it or not the current wave of people of Ethiopia both at home and abroad is to gain a decisive victory that will illuminate the whole of Africa again.
The Ethiopian Herald November 13/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment