DEATH TOLL FROM ANTI-COUP PROTESTS IN SUDAN RISE TO FIVE
NOVEMBER 13, 2021
November 13; 2021 (KHARTOUM) – Two more demonstrators were killed with live ammunition by the security forces on Saturday bringing to five the number of people killed in the anti-coup protests.
The Sudanese security forces opened fire and fired tear gas on the protest hostile to the October 25coup and the appointment of a new Sovereign Council loyal to the military leaders.
In an update of the situation on the grounds in Khartoum state, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) said two additional people died of gunshot wounds.
The first 18-year old died at East Nile Hospital, while the second 35-year died at Future Hospital.
The Sudanese police issued a statement saying they did not use gunshots to disperse the pro-democracy protests hinting that other forces opened fire to disperse the demonstrations.
In a related development, the independent medical group said security forces stormed Al-Arbaeen Hospital, beating doctors and medical staff, before arresting some of the injured and protesters who accompanied them.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment