“Ethiopia’s Reality Far from Media’s Depiction”: U.S. Citizens
November 9, 2021
BY TEWODROS KASSA
ADDIS ABABA – American citizens visiting Addis Ababa said that they have found Ethiopia’s objective reality is far from the way the country is portrayed by the Western media.
The visitors told local media that they have witnessed how the international media have been hugely engaged in intensifying the conflict in the northern part of the country.
Ray Michles from Ohio State said that nothing is happening in Ethiopia other than a lot of political talks.
“Everything is calm and we are enjoying our time in Addis. The ongoing distorted and manipulated reports on the international media are significantly departed from the truth on the ground.”
As to Michles, he did not understand why the Western media are engaged in conflict entrepreneurship.
Another visitor from New York Paul Anderson, noting his longer stay in Addis, expressed dismay over the corporate media’s enthusiasm for distorting facts in the developing world.
“I find it funny while I watch CNN in a restaurant, because the information that was being aired by the media at the time was that Ethiopia was being torn apart by a wave of conflict. I visited Unity Park and observed people doing their daily activities freely. The international media’s coverage of Ethiopia is totally false.”
Noting the opportunity he got to visit Addis Ababa during the elections, Anderson gave a testimony that the polls were conducted peacefully and freely.
The Ethiopian Herald November 9/2021
