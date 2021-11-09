Foreign Journalists Debunk Westerns’ Smear Campaigns against Ethiopia
November 9, 2021
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
ADDIS ABABA – Some International media outlets has been recently intensifying the circulation of fake news about the current situation of Ethiopia in a bid to reinforce their year-long smear campaigns.
However, several foreign journalists, who have been closely monitoring the relentless international media attacks on Ethiopia, have debunked the ongoing organized smear campaigns and fake news being disseminated by the international media.
It was learnt that western media outlets have waging a relentless campaign of fear and smear on Ethiopia by spreading fake news to the world.
“What we are reading in the western media is not true. Reading the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, BBC, Bloomberg, all of them are pushing lies and falsehoods,” said Bob Schlehuber, American journalist.
He stated that he has seen so many journalists report from Nairobi, Kenya, and they are not here in Addis.
If you look around and notice it is not true and it is not the same of what these people are writing when they are not even here in this country, he added.
The international community needs to call on the TPLF to put down their weapons to demobilize to stop their attack on Amhara to stop their attack on Afar. He said, adding that the international community needs to get behind the democratically elected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) and to support the people of Ethiopia in their future.
Journalist Solomon Kassa explained that Aljazeera, Associated Press, BBC, CNN, and France24–English reported 72 fake news within four days in connection with the current situation of Ethiopia.
They have been attempting to falsely terrorize expats in Addis too, he said, adding that their ill intention is to create false narration and psychological instability to dismantle Ethiopia.
In his recent twitter message, Ugandan journalist Daniel Lutaaya said, “Watching CNN, and other int’l media before my flight, I thought I was going to a war zone.”
He indicated that he was in Addis and Adama, but there is nothing, no bullets, no tension, bars are open, no roadblocks.
In an interview with local media, he added when he was in Kampala his perception was that Addis Ababa is under siege.
“When I left Kampala, I thought that I was walking into a war zone, and I had to brace myself for full-blown war,” he indicated.
As to him, there is actually more security deployment in Kampala right now than in Addis Ababa and that is a fact on the ground. Security has been heightened in Kampala because of terror attacks.
Talking to local media Kenyan journalist John Jacob Kioria for his part restated that most international media outlets are reporting on the current situation in Ethiopia as Addis Ababa is be sieged by rebels.
He explained that the reporter deployed by some of the international media houses can only see the crisis or the conflict from the eyes of a person or a group who sent them.
He further stated that if that media house or the owners of that media house have an agenda in Ethiopia, the reporters can only see the facts from the eyes of a person who deployed them.
The reporters are not interested in fact, objectivity, and how the conflict is coming up, he said, adding that they are only interested in seeing the conflict from the eyes of a person or group who sent them.
It was seen that France24–English anchor gets corrected live on air by Tibor Nagy. France 24 surprised to learn the basic truth that terrorist TPLF group started the war on 4th November 2020 by attacking the Northern Command of Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF).
In his recent article, Prof. Alemayehu Gebremariam (Al Mariam) said that the U.S. has been orchestrating western media outlets including CNN, Bloomberg, BBC, The Economist, The New York Times, USA Today, AP, and the rest to wage a relentless campaign of fear and smear on Ethiopia.
The Ethiopian Herald November 9/2021
