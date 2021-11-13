THREE SUDANESE KILLED IN PRO-DEMOCRACY PROTESTS IN KHARTOUM
November 13, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – Sudanese security forces, on Saturday, killed three protesters in Omdurman and Khartoum and injured many others according to the pro-democracy Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD).
Sudanese took massively to the streets in the three cities of Khartoum chanting slogans calling for the restoration of the transitional government, the release of detainees, and freedoms, including the return of the Internet.
Reports from various towns in Khartoum state point to the heavy use of tear gas and bullets to disperse the demonstrators.
The security forces opened fire on demonstrators in Khartoum’s neighbourhoods of Buri, Sitteen Street and Riyadh. Other protesters were also shot and arrested near the Umma Party headquarters in Omdurman.
Journalist Hamad Suleiman al-Khadir was wounded by a rubber bullet near Al-Arbaeen Street in Omdurman.
“A large number of protesters were injured with live ammunition,” said the CCSD before adding that they were facing difficulties to transport injured demonstrators to hospitals.
In the morning, the medical committee warned against riding buses with Sudanese flags that deceive the demonstrators telling them they can transport them to the gathering points indicated by the organizers, but in fact, they take them to an unknown location.
“This is a full-fledged kidnapping crime,” said the group.
Reports from the grounds say the security authorities used tear gas and gunshots to disperse the protests at the beginning before the arrival of more demonstrators with the hope that they would dissuade others from joining them.
The CCSD said a protester was killed by bullets in Omdurman, the second succumbed to his injuries in Royal Hospital in Khartoum while the third died after inhaling tear gas in Al-Arbaeen street in Omdurman.
The Khartoum state authorities closed all major bridges leading to Khartoum city on Saturday night.
The representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Sudan, Volker Perthes, called on the security forces to exercise the utmost restraint and respect the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.
Similar calls were also issued by the Troika and White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
(ST)
