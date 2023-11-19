Al-Qassam Continues Targeting 'Tel Aviv' Despite Israeli Invasion
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Agencies
18 Nov 2023 22:19
The Resistance force targeted an Israeli military gathering in central-east Gaza using a drone.
Hamas' Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Saturday targeting "Tel Aviv" with a rocket barrage and an Israeli military gathering in the central part of the Gaza strip using a drone in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians, the Resistance group said in a statement.
Additionally, Al-Qassam fighters successfully ambushed an Israeli infantry unit in southwest Gaza and detonated an anti-personnel explosive in the force, while also destroying and disabling 17 Israeli vehicles in various incursion axes in the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Al-Quds Brigades announced targeting a tank with a tandem shell in the second street of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, as well as confronting a group of invading soldiers and striking them with an RPG shell, inflicting heavy losses.
The Brigades also declared the targeting of "Be'eri" and "Mevtahim" and the "Tze'elim" base with rocket barrages, in addition to striking a group of occupation soldiers with mortar shells in the Al Mokhbarat neighborhood.
Israeli media reported fierce and violent confrontations between the Israeli occupation army and Al-Qassam fighters in Al-Zeitoun Street and Jabalia north of Gaza.
Prepared for a long war
The Brigade's spokesperson Abu Obeida revealed on Friday that 62 Israeli military vehicles had been destroyed in four days, including the flagship Israeli Merkava tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and bulldozers, using the Yassin 105 tandem anti-tank RPGs and IEDs.
Al-Qassam killed at least nine Israeli soldiers who were outside their IFVs in two separate operations that took place three days ago, the spokesperson added.
He also confirmed that Resistance fighters are still defending the strip and confronting the invading Israeli forces in Gaza City on numerous fronts as they continue to invade from the west of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun in the north.
The Resistance, according to Abu Obeida, has prepared itself "for a lengthy, dynamic, and ongoing defensive operation that could take place on all fronts."
