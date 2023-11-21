Hamas Says ‘Approaching Truce’ Deal with Israel
A man carries a child injured in an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 20, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)
By Ted Regencia and Lyndal Rowlands
21 Nov 2023
Hamas chief says truce deal is “approaching”; Israeli media reports on possible five-day pause in fighting.
Hundreds of Palestinians are trapped inside the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza which is surrounded by Israeli tanks. An earlier Israeli attack at the hospital killed at least 12 people, the WHO reports.
Israeli air attacks continued in Gaza through the night, hitting the al-Bureij camp, Rafah and Gaza City, among other areas.
Relatives of Israeli captives in Gaza urged far-right politicians in Israel to stop talk of executing Palestinian fighters, saying it could endanger negotiations to free their loved ones.
More than 13,300 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel’s bombardment began on October 7, Gaza’s government media office says. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas’s attacks stands at about 1,200.
