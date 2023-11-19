Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Several US Bases in Syria, Iraq
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility for several attacks on US occupation bases in Syria and Iraq.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Saturday that it targeted the al-Tanf base, which is affiliated with the US occupation forces in Syria, using drone strikes.
Several sources told Al Mayadeen they heard several explosions inside the Conoco gas field, a US occupation base north of Deir Ezzor, which resulted from the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeting the base with a barrage of missiles.
Simultaneously, an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported hearing explosions at the US base in the al-Omar oil field, northeast of Deir Ezzor. In addition, the Resistance claimed responsibility for a drone attack that targeted the Harir base of the US occupation in northern Iraq.
Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades security official Abu Ali al-Askari stated that the strikes by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq are in line with the strategy of "exhausting the enemy" and its resources, confirming that the continuation of genocide against the Palestinian people places the world before a historical responsibility.
Iraqi Resistance: Enemy to see blows until Palestine's liberation
The Brigades, part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, affirmed its solidarity with the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Resistance amid Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, stressing its commitment to direct strikes against the enemy, in response to the crimes of the Zionist-American aggression.
The Brigades said in a statement on Thursday, that the legendary steadfastness of the Palestinian people "in the face of the brutality of the Zionists, supported by the latest American military and intelligence machines, in addition to the support of England, France, and other Western countries, would not have been possible without their patience and belief in the necessity of regaining their rights stolen from the usurping entity."
Moreover, the statement touched on the US involvement in the deprivation of the Palestinian people of their rights and freedom while also supporting the aggression against them, including but not limited to the besieging of cities, cutting off water, food, and medicine, the destruction of buildings, displacing civilians, storming and bombing mosques and hospitals, and killing women and children.
US forces attacked 61 times in 40 days
US occupation facilities and bases in Syria and Iraq have been attacked 61 times since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza with US backing, a US military official told Al Mayadeen on Friday.
"The US forces and its facilities were attacked 61 times in Iraq and Syria since October 7," the official said.
This means there were at least five attacks during the last 48 hours, as the Pentagon reported on Tuesday that there were 56 incidents of attacks on US troops in Iraq and Syria since October 7.
Sabrina Singh, the Deputy Press Secretary of the Pentagon, informed journalists that out of the 59 US personnel who sustained injuries, 32 were categorized with non-serious injuries, while the remaining 27 individuals suffered from traumatic brain injury (TBI).
Last week, in response to American aggression, the Yemeni Armed Forces shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone near the Yemeni Coast. The drone was reportedly surveilling Yemen when the Yemeni Armed Forces shot it down, estimated to cost about $30 million.
Since the drone was shot down, the US has not responded, and the Yemeni Armed Forces have threatened to act against Israeli ships in the Red Sea.
