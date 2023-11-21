IRIB World Service Chief Condoles with al-Mayadeen over Israeli Killing of Lebanese Journalists
Tuesday, 21 November 2023 7:22 PM
The combo photo shows Lebanese journalists Farah Omar and Rabih al-Me'mari who were killed by an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on November 21, 2023.
The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB)'s World Service and CEO of Press TV has offered his commiserations on the martyrdom of two Lebanese journalists in the latest Israeli crime against international press shedding light on the occupying regime’s genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen news channel reported on Tuesday that Israeli occupation forces had “deliberately” targeted two of its TV crew members near the town of Tir Harfa, about a mile from the southern border.
The Beirut-based TV channel identified the victims as Farah Omar, a correspondent, and Rabie al-Memari, a camera operator, who were reporting on the violence along the border with Israel.
An Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon has left four people dead, including two Lebanese journalists, amid intensified border clashes following the regime’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip.
“We express our deepest condolences, congratulations and solidarity with you and with all colleagues working in your resistance channel on the martyrdom of our dear colleagues Farah Omar and Rabie al-Memari in the brutal Zionist attack in southern Lebanon,” Ahmad Norouzi wrote in a letter to Ghassan bin Jiddo, the director of al-Mayadeen.
The head of the IRIB World Service said the two joined the great throng of sixty martyred journalists who fell victim to the Israeli aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.
“The march of the resistance media will continue despite all the difficulties, exposing the nature of this barbaric and savage enemy,” Norouzi stressed.
Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, an independent human rights advocacy group, announced on Sunday that as many as 59 Palestinian journalists have been killed and dozens injured during the Israeli regime's ongoing war on Gaza.
The group attributed the regime's brutality towards journalists to efforts to impose "a real and comprehensive media blackout" during the war.
Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.
According to the Gaza-based health ministry, over 14,000 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes, most of them women and children, and around 31,000 others have been injured.
Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah's media relations department has vowed that the attack against journalists and other citizens "will not go unpunished."
Since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza, Hezbollah has targeted some Israeli positions near the Lebanese border in retaliatory strikes. The popular resistance movement has warned it could expand its attacks if the Israeli regime intensifies its brutal campaign against people in the Gaza Strip.
