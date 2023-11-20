Israeli Director of Military Cemetery Reveals Shocking Numbers of Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza
November 19, 2023
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
The director of Mount Herzl Military Cemetery has revealed the kind of information that the Israeli military would have preferred to remain unknown.
Amid accusations that the Israeli army is hiding the extent of its losses in Gaza, David Oren Baruch has revealed the kind of information that the Israeli military would have preferred to remain unknown.
Baruch is the director of Mount Herzl Military Cemetery. He is the one responsible for the burial of Israeli soldiers who are killed in the Gaza fighting.
Baruch revealed in an interview that one Israeli soldier is buried every one hour to one hour and a half in the military cemetery.
“We are now going through a period where every hour there is a funeral, every hour and a half a funeral,” Baruch said.
“I was asked to open a large number of graves. Only in the Mount Herzl cemetery did we bury 50 soldiers in 48 hours.”
Baruch’s statement is considered a stark contrast to the daily briefings made by Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari and other Israeli army officials.
According to official Israeli counts, over 60 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the Israeli invasion of Gaza so far, with hundreds of others wounded.
Documented evidence by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza, however, suggests that the number must be much higher, especially as hundreds of Israeli tanks and other armored vehicles have been targeted and destroyed, fully or partially, by Resistance fighters.
In its latest statement on Sunday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, said that it has destroyed 29 Israeli military vehicles within the course of a single day.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israel has, thus far, killed over 13,000 Palestinians, including over 5,500 children and over 3,500 women.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
No comments:
Post a Comment