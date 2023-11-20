Resistance Forces Israeli Military Units to Withdraw from East Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
19 Nov 2023 22:11
The Palestinian resistance has continuously repelled attacks from the Israeli occupation forces in several parts of Gaza.
The Palestinian resistance has continued to repel Israeli occupation forces' strikes in numerous parts of Gaza, obstructing its attempts to advance in the Strip, and forcing them to incur significant casualties.
The resistance targeted an Israeli infantry unit and three tanks on the Al-Zaytoun axis west of Gaza.
The Palestinian resistance announced a combined operation in which resistance fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Quds Brigades were able to hit three Israeli tanks in the Al-Zaytoun axis with tandem anti-armor rounds.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in the northern Gaza Strip reported violent confrontations between the resistance and the Israeli forces on Salah al-Din Street, confirming the withdrawal of Israeli occupation tanks from several axes in the southeast and northwest of Gaza City.
According to local sources in Gaza, the Israeli tanks withdrew from Ashqola, Al-Sabra, and Al-Thalatheini in the southeastern axis of Gaza City.
The Al-Qassam Brigades bombed crowds of occupation vehicles in the southern Gaza axis with missile barrages and posted scenes of its fighters confronting occupation tanks and forces.
The Qassam resistance fighters were also able to target a house in the Juhr al-Dik area, in which Israeli troops were hidden, before storming the house and killing and injuring those inside.
Al-Quds Brigades announced its resistance confronted IOF and hit three military vehicles and a D9 bulldozer in the Al-Zaytoun axis, east of southern Gaza, using anti-armor missiles.
The Al-Quds Brigades announced the bombing of the settlements of "Sderot" and "Nir Am" with concentrated missile barrages. They also bombed the occupation forces in Bayyarat Murtaja in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood with mortar shells, causing direct casualties.
The Al-Quds Brigades destroyed the military crowds in the vicinity of Al-Nour Resort and the Juhr Al-Dik area with a barrage of mortar shells.
The Al-Quds Brigades published scenes of the storming of Al-Rantisi hospital by 3 resistance fighters after the IOF hid in it.
Resistance engages IOF units in close quarters combat in Juhr al-Dik
The Palestinian Resistance continues to confront the invading Israeli occupation forces' attacks on multiple fronts in Gaza, thwarting an attempt by the occupation's vehicles to advance and resulting in significant human and material losses.
Al-Qassam Brigades announced that its fighters engaged six Israeli soldiers in close-quarters combat in the Juhr al-Dik area using an anti-personnel charge and automatic rifles.
On its part, al-Quds Brigades announced targeting an Israeli military vehicle with a Tandem shell in the Safatawi area north of the Gaza Strip.
The Brigades also announced the targeting of a gathering of occupation soldiers with several mortar shells in the western advancement axis near Beit Lahia in the northern sector.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Gaza reported that Resistance fighters have valiantly confronted occupation forces on the eastern axis near the al-Zaytun neighborhood, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun.
He added that the Resistance succeeded in destroying several occupation vehicles in the al-Zaytun neighborhood, noting that the occupation failed to advance on the eastern axes due to the heroic steadfastness of the Resistance brigades.
