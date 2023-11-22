‘Using the Appropriate Weapons’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 46
November 21, 2023
Al-Qassam Brigades fighters targeting an invading Israeli soldier in Gaza. (Photo: Military media, video grab)
By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Resistance in both Gaza and south Lebanon continued, responding to Israeli targeting of civilians with precise attacks against advancing Israeli troops.
Despite news reports that a temporary ceasefire between Palestinian Resistance and invading Israeli forces in Gaza is imminent, fighting continued throughout northern Gaza and along the Lebanon-Israel border.
Following yesterday’s announcement by Al-Qassam Brigades that it has destroyed, in full or in part, 62 additional Israeli military vehicles in less than three days, Israel carried out several massacres, which reportedly killed and wounded hundreds of Palestinian civilians.
These are the latest developments on the battlefield according to statements issued by the various Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance groups.
Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)
“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard Re’im military base with a missile barrage.
“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard Tel Aviv with a rocket barrage in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians.”
(Editor’s Note: Al-Qassam has reportedly fired rockets at the Greater Tel Aviv area, central Israel and the coastal area as well).
Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)
“We targeted three (Israeli) military vehicles in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Radwan and Al-Naser with Tandem rockets and (other explosive) devices.
“We targeted 9 tanks, 3 armored vehicles, and (another) military vehicle with Tandem rockets and RPGs in the infiltration axes in Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, Jabaliya, Al-Mokhabarat and Al-Tawam regions.
“Our fighters, in collaboration with Al-Qassam Brigades, successfully destroyed a Zionist Nimr vehicle completely in the western part of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood during clashes yesterday evening.
“At 9:00 p.m. yesterday, Monday, November 20, 2023, our fighters stormed a house in the western part of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, where (four) soldiers were taking shelter, and they eliminated them at point-blank range.
“Our fighters engaged in intense clashes with a Zionist infantry force this afternoon (Tuesday), inflicting casualties with one killed and another injured in the Beit Hanoun axis.
“(We announce) the death of the settler Hanna Katsir, whom we had previously expressed our readiness to release for humanitarian reasons. However, the enemy’s procrastination has led to the loss of her life. In light of this announcement, we reaffirm our disclaimer of responsibility for our captives of war amidst the barbaric and savage bombardment on every inch of the Gaza Strip.”
Hezbollah
Summary of the Islamic Resistance Operations Against Israeli Army positions on the Lebanese-Israeli border:
Eastern Sector:
6:40 AM: Targeting a house in the Metula settlement with appropriate weapons, housing Israeli soldiers. Achieved a direct hit in response to the Zionist enemy’s targeting of homes in southern villages.
2:25 PM: Attacking the ‘War Assembly’ force of Israeli military intelligence in a house at the outskirts of Manara settlement with two guided missiles. Result: casualties among soldiers, both dead and wounded, as an initial response to the Zionist enemy targeting Al Mayadeen channel journalists, the martyrs Farah Omar and Rabie Al Maamari, and other civilian martyrs.
4:10 PM: Shelling Beit Hillel military base with Grad (Katyusha) rockets, achieving a direct hit. This was in response to the Israeli army targeting the same journalists, civilians, and civilian homes.
4:50 PM: Attacking a gathering of Israeli soldiers at Bayad Blida site, achieving direct hits.
Western Sector:
9:50 AM: Targeting Hadab Al-Bustan site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.
11:45 AM: Targeting Al-Rahib site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.
1:45 PM: Targeting Jal Al-Alam site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.
2:30 PM: Targeting Jal Al-Deir site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.
3:45 PM: Attacking a gathering of Israeli soldiers in a house in the Avivim settlement with guided missiles. Result: casualties among soldiers, both dead and wounded, in response to the zionist enemy’s targeting of Al Mayadeen channel journalists and other civilian martyrs.
3:50 PM: Targeting a gathering of Israeli soldiers at Malikiya site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.
4:05 PM: Targeting an Israeli army tank near Netuah settlement with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.
4:15 PM: Attacking the factory belonging to Rafael (Advanced Defense Systems), an Israeli military industry company, in the Shlomi area with rockets, achieving a direct hit and causing a fire. This was in response to the Zionist enemy’s bombing of the aluminum factory in the Kafr area, north of Nabatieh city.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
