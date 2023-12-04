Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Fri. Nov. 24, 2023
Listen to the Fri. Nov. 24, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/24 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the politics surrounding the release of prisoners of war in Palestine; journalists from Palestine and Lebanon are still being assassinated by the IDF; the Lebanese border war front is intensifying; and the Palestine resistance is continuing its military operations in Gaza against the IDF.
In the second and third hours our panel discussion consists of views on the situation in Palestine and throughout the West Asia and North Africa region.
