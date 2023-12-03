Hezbollah Vows Unwavering Support for Gaza Despite US Threats
By Al Mayadeen English
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem says the strength of the Resistance is derived from the Palestinians' right to their land and their determination to fight to the end.
A senior Hezbollah official affirmed the Lebanese Resistance's commitment to supporting Palestinians in Gaza, expressing resilience in the face of threats from the US and "Israel".
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem stated, on Sunday, that the strength of the Resistance is derived from the Palestinians' right to their land and their determination to fight to the end.
He emphasized that the Lebanese Resistance is prepared to persist and stand by the Palestinians, dismissing any intimidation from the US and "Israel".
These remarks were made during an interview for Lebanon’s el-Nashra newspaper during which Sheikh Qassem emphasized that the Israeli entity did not achieve any objectives during its prolonged offensive on Gaza, initiated on October 7 following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
“During 50 days, the Israelis did not achieve any goals, even the prisoners were released in exchange [for captives] and not in the battle,” Sheikh Qassem said, in reference to the truce which began on November 24 and was renewed twice before expiring on Friday.
“This war is absurd and has repercussions for the Israeli regime. The Palestinian people will emerge from this war stronger and more committed to their land and to their Resistance, while the Israelis will be weaker and more anxious about the future,” he added.
The senior Hezbollah official further stated that they will ultimately overcome "Israel", but they are not in a hurry to achieve this.
It is worth noting that Hezbollah retaliatiory strikes on the Israeli occupation since the beginning of the IOF's aggression on the Gaza Strip, expressing support for the Palestinians in the coastal region and the killing of Lebanese civilians including three children and four journalists.
Importantly, the Lebanese Resistance dealt direct hits to an Israeli occupation force, taking position in a building in the "Doviv" settlement at 3:30 pm (local time) on Saturday. This came as an initial response to "Israel's" targeting of a civilian house in the southern town of Houla on Friday. The Resistance also executed a similar attack less than an hour later, targeting another building in "Doviv", which housed Israeli occupation forces.
Hezbollah fighters went on to launch attacks on the "Metulla" and al-Marj military sites, dealing direct hits to their intended targets.
Significantly, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon confirmed direct hits on the headquarters of the 91st Division, located in the "Biranit" Barracks. The Resistance also targeted artillery positions at the Khirbet Ma'ar military site, opposite the Lebanese towns of al-Dhayrah and Yaroun, near the Lebanese-Palestinian border, using the appropriate weapons and rockets.
