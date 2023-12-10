Sunday, December 10, 2023

Kiev Regime ‘Went Over Edge’ Declaring Russians Non-indigenous Nation in Ukraine — Putin

According to Russian President, the Ukrainian authorities had started destroying Russia on its historical territories

© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities ‘went over the edge’ when they declared the Russians as non-indigenous nation in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said following the ceremony awarding Gold Star medals to Heroes of the Russian Federation.

Journalist of Russia’s Rossiya-1 TV Channel Pavel Zarubin posted a fragment of Putin’s statement on his Telegram channel.

"We would have never resorted to anything like this if they [the Ukrainian authorities] had not started destroying Russia on our historical territories, forcing people out of there, declaring Russians a non-indigenous nation," Putin said.

