Medvedev Says Olaf Scholz’s Claims that Russia Stopped Gas Supply to Europe a Lie

According to the politician they rejected the gas supplies themselves

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev Yekaterina Shtukina/POOL/TASS

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s claims that Russia stopped gas supplies to Europe a lie.

"The German lies blatantly! They rejected [the gas supplies] themselves, they embarrassed themselves before their own people because of their hatred for Russia, and now they wriggle and lie," Medvedev said on his X page.

Previously, Scholz claimed, speaking at the SPD party congress, that energy prices have "increased everywhere." He justified it by claiming that it was Russian President Vladimir Putin who "stopped the gas supply through an operational gas pipeline".

