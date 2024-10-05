Al-Assad, Araghchi Discuss Regional Developments
5 Oct 2024
Israeli aggression has seen a massive escalation recently, with Syria and Iran being primary targets alongside Lebanon and Gaza.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi and an accompanying delegation on Saturday.
The Syrian President emphasized the strategic relationship between Syria and Iran, as well as the importance of that relationship in confronting the challenges and dangers that threaten the region and its peoples, the most serious of which is "Israel's" continued occupation of Arab lands and its daily crimes against humanity in Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine.
President al-Assad emphasized that resistance to all forms of occupation, aggression, and mass killing is a legitimate right, noting that it is strongly supported.
The Syrian leader considered Iran's response to the Israeli occupation a strong one, emphasizing that it taught the Zionist regime that the Axis of Resistance has mighty deterrence capabilities and would continue to thwart the plans of the Zionist criminals thanks to the will and solidarity of its people.
According to al-Assad, the one solution is for "Israel" to end its crimes and killing of innocents as well as restore the legitimate rights of owners of the lands it occupies.
President al-Assad addressed with Minister Aragchi measures to put an end to "Israel's" aggression against neighboring Lebanon, as well as the significance of offering support and aid to the Lebanese people in light of the massive displacement caused by "Israel's" assault.
Minister Aragchi, for his part, expressed confidence in the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine's ability to stand up to "Israel's" war machine, emphasizing the importance of coordinating with all nations supporting efforts to end this aggression.
In the latest strikes, Israeli warplanes targeted the road connecting the Masnaa and Jdeidet Yabous border crossings with two missiles, as reported by Al Mayadeen's correspondent.
This resulted in the suspension of traffic in both directions between Syria and Lebanon.
Caretaker Transport Minister Ali Hamieh informed Reuters that an Israeli strike hit near Lebanon's Masnaa border crossing with Syria, cutting off a road used by hundreds of thousands of people to flee Israeli bombardments in recent days.
Simultaneously, Israeli airstrikes resumed across various towns in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, systematically targeting shops and civilian homes. Our correspondent reported that the raids focused on the outskirts of Baalbek and extended to the towns of Bodai, Shmistar, Hawsh Safiyeh, and others.
Iran FM reaffirms strong backing for Lebanon, its Resistance
Iran's top diplomat reiterated Tehran's commitment to supporting the Lebanese government, its people, and the Resistance in their struggle against the Israeli aggression.
During a meeting on Friday in Beirut, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discussed recent developments in Lebanon with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.
The Prime Minister condemned the Israeli actions as blatant war crimes and criticized the UN Security Council for its inaction regarding "Israel's" reckless behavior.
In response, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s resolve to stand by the Lebanese government, its nation, and Resistance against Israeli aggression. He emphasized the necessity for collaborative efforts among all Islamic and Arab nations to expose the extent of "Israel's" criminal and unlawful actions.
Araghchi concluded by urging international organizations to mobilize for coordinated action to halt the Israeli onslaught.
He also addressed the Iranian attack on "Israel", emphasizing that it was a legitimate act of self-defense, in accordance with United Nations principles.
The Iranian diplomat highlighted that Tehran targeted only military and security facilities. He stressed that his country did not initiate the attack, describing Iran's actions as a "response to the targeting of Iranian territory, our embassy in Damascus, and Iranian interests."
In this context, he emphasized that if "Israel" takes any action against Iran, the country's response will be stronger, proportional, comprehensive, and calculated. He clarified that Iran has no plans to escalate unless the Israeli entity decides to target it.
