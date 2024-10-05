Israeli Forces Preparing Attack on Iran Over Retaliation
By Al Mayadeen English
5 Oct 2024 17:45
Israeli newspaper Haaretz reports that an Israeli attack on Iran, which Tehran strongly warned against, is forthcoming.
An Israeli official informed AFP on Saturday that the Israeli occupation forces were "preparing a response" to the Iranian missile barrage that struck "Israel" earlier this week.
"The [Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF)] is preparing a response to the unprecedented and unlawful Iranian attack on Israeli civilians and Israel," the military source said on condition of anonymity, without providing further details on the nature or timing of the response.
Israeli newspaper Haaretz has also reported that a response was forthcoming.
"The IOF is preparing for a significant strike in Iran following this week's missile attack from Tehran," the newspaper reported.
"The military does not rule out the possibility that Iran may launch missiles at Israeli territory again after the Israeli attack," it added.
This comes after Iran launched Operation True Promise 2 in response to increasing Israeli hostilities and aggression in the region, particularly its assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, and Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut.
Around 400 missiles were fired at military infrastructure, with 200 reportedly intercepted by "Israel" in collaboration with the US.
Iran warns 'Israel' against attack
On Wednesday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned the Israeli regime against responding to Iran's retaliatory strike, stating that any response would be met with even greater force from the Islamic Republic.
Pezeshkian revealed that Iran was asked to delay its response to the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh to allow for negotiations regarding a ceasefire.
He pointed out that the assassination occurred while Pezeshkian was taking his presidential oath, adding a particularly appalling element to the killing.
"We are not looking for war at all," he said. "We seek peace," but he underscored that regional security is deeply intertwined with the security of Muslims.
He further stated that the Israeli regime's provocations had forced Iran to react, noting that destabilizing the region's security serves neither European nor US interests.
