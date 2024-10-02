Al-Qassam Brigades Claim Responsibility for Tel Aviv Dual Shooting
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Oct 2024 21:31
The military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement claims responsibility for the shooting operation that took place in Tel Aviv.
In a military statement issued by the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Resistance movement, the group claimed responsibility for the Yafa shooting operation in Tel Aviv, which killed seven Israeli settlers and wounded 16 others, some of whom are in critical condition.
Al-Qassam revealed that the operation was carried out by its fighters, Mohammed Rashid Mesk and Ahmed Abdul Fattah al-Haimouni, both from the city of al-Khalil.
The operation occurred amid heightened security measures by the Israeli occupation forces due to strikes from the various support fronts backing the Palestinian Resistance against the Israeli aggression on Gaza. This includes the major missile attack conducted by Iran as part of Operation True Promise 2 on Tuesday, which was in response to heightened Israeli criminality and the assassination of Resistance leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as well as IRGC General Abbas Nilforooshian.
According to the statement, al-Qassam fighters infiltrated the occupied territories, stabbed an Israeli soldier, and seized his automatic rifle. They then carried out the operation in two different locations in the heart of Tel Aviv, one of which was a train station. The statement described how the fighters executed the attack at point-blank range, killing several settlers on-site.
The al-Qassam Brigades issued a warning to the Israeli occupation, "The coming days will bring death to you from all corners of the West Bank, at the hands of our fierce fighters, the sons of leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Saleh al-Arouri, whom we prepare and equip to etch heroic chapters in Operation al-Aqsa Flood that would bring joy to the hearts of our people, God willing."
"As long as the occupation continues its genocide of our people and children in Gaza, they will become accustomed to seeing their dead in the streets of our occupied cities, with God's permission," the statement added.
"It is jihad; victory or martyrdom," the statement concluded.
Israeli media described the shooting operation, which was documented across several areas in Tel Aviv, as a "dangerous" operation carried out by two Palestinian fighters using machine guns at a train station in al-Quds Street in occupied Yafa.
Shooting, stabbing, and vehicle-ramming operations have all long been used by the Resistance or everyday people, known as "lone wolves", to pressure the Israeli occupation and deter it from either escalating its aggression on Palestinians or subduing it and forcing it to comply with the demands of the Palestinian people for liberation from Israeli occupation.
