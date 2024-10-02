Israeli Forces Strike Residential Areas in Beirut, Southern Suburb
By Al Mayadeen English
An Israeli strike reportedly struck the center of the Islamic Health Society in Lebanon's capital, Beirut.
An Israeli airstrike targeted a center of the Islamic Health Society in Lebanon's capital Beirut early on Thursday, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.
According to our correspondent, several casualties were reported in the Israeli strike on Beirut.
Later the Ministry of Health said that according to an initial toll, two people were martyred and 11 others were injured in the strike, which struck a building in the Bachoura neighborhood. Three of the casualties were critically injured and succumbed to their wounds later on Thursday, raising the death toll to five.
Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that the strike utilized internationally banned white phosphorus bombs on the targeted residential building.
The strike marks a rare occurrence in the ongoing aggression on Lebanon, as only one other airstrike targeted a building near the Cola Station in the capital. Most Israeli airstrikes have struck and destroyed residential areas in the Southern Suburb of Beirut, which falls under the Mount Lebanon governorate.
Prior to the strike on the health services center, a massive raid targeted a neighborhood in the extremities of the southern suburb, where at least three loud explosions were heard.
Another Israeli strike targeted a building in Mouawad Street in Beirut's southern suburb.
It is worth noting that Israeli airstrikes on residential areas across Lebanese territory come as occupation forces attempt to invade the country on its southern borders with occupied Palestine. So far, these attempts have resulted in deep failure, as more than 80 Israeli special forces troops have been killed and injured, while nearly five tanks were destroyed in one day of confrontations, sources told Al Mayadeen.
Meanwhile, Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that at least 46 people were killed and 85 injured in Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours. The strikes targeted several regions, including southern Lebanon, Nabatieh, the Bekaa Valley, Baalbek-Hermel, and Mount Lebanon.
In detail, reports from the Public Health Emergency Operations Center confirmed five deaths and five injuries in Baalbek-Hermel, 11 deaths and 21 injuries in southern Lebanon, and six deaths with 17 injuries in the Bekaa region within the last 24 hours.
