'Apologize or Leave', Ugandan Military Chief Tells US Ambassador
By Al Mayadeen English
Uganda's Chief of Defense has accused the US ambassador of disrespecting and undermining his country's government.
US Ambassador William Popp has been given an ultimatum, either apologize to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni or leave Uganda, Chief of Defense Forces General Muhoozi Kainerugaba said on Friday.
In a series of posts published on X, Kainerugaba said Popp was disrespecting President Musenevi, as well as undermining Uganda's constitution.
"If this current US Ambassador does not apologize to Mzee (President Museveni) personally by Monday morning (9.00 am) for his undiplomatic behavior in our country we will demand he leaves Uganda," he said.
He further added that Uganda profoundly respects the United States, but has been increasingly doubting its intentions and suspects that it is working against the National Resistance Movement government, established by President Museveni, which has governed Uganda since 1986.
Since Popp was made Washington's envoy in September 2023, more Ugandan officials have been placed under sanctions. During this week alone, four police officers were added to the State Department's blacklist, under allegations of human rights abuses, including torture.
Local reports have speculated that the US embassy has been closely collaborating with non-governmental organizations, as well as the country's opposition forces.
Uganda's anti-imperialist history
Kainerugaba clarified that his stance wasn't personal towards Popp but rather "a national issue," stressing that "no foreign country will ever dominate Uganda again," referring to the British colonial rule of Uganda from 1894 until 1962.
In August, the military chief declared support for Russia, vowing to send Ugandan troops to defend its sovereignty if it was "threatened by imperialists".
This would not be the first time Uganda expressed anti-colonial sentiment in action this year.
In January, the Ugandan government disacknowledged Judge Julia Sebutinde following her vote against all provisionary measures ruled by the International Court of Justice against "Israel" regarding the genocide in Gaza.
Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Adonia Ayebare, took to X to disown Sebutinde, saying, “Justice Sebutinde's ruling at the ICJ does not represent the Government of Uganda’s position on the situation in Palestine. Uganda’s support for the plight of the Palestinian people has been expressed through our voting pattern at the United Nations.”
The ICJ had then charged "Israel" with six interim measures to stop impeding deliveries of aid and contain the humanitarian crisis. Sebutinde, in turn, voted against all measures and received international backlash from the pro-Palestinian community on social media.
No comments:
Post a Comment