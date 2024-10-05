One Year of Gaza Genocide: 41,825 Killed, 96,910 Injured by 'Israel'
By Al Mayadeen English
On the one year mark of the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, the Israeli occupation committed three massacres against Palestinians and their families, murdering 23 and injuring 66 more.
A number of the victims were transported to the few semi-operational hospitals, while others are still stuck under the rubble as Israeli occupation forces continue to block their path and obstruct all rescue efforts.
For 365 days, the Israeli occupation has been massacring Palestinian civilians and wreaking havoc in Gaza, raising the death toll to 41,825 civilians killed, and 96,910 more injured.
"Israel" has murdered around 17,000 children since it launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, local authorities revealed on Sunday.
Ismail al-Thawabta, the head of Gaza’s Government Media Office, told Anadolu that at least 16,859 children, including 171 infants, have been killed by the Israeli war machine since October 7.
He further added that "around 25,973 Palestinian children now live in Gaza without one or both parents due to the Israeli aggression."
The Israeli war on Gaza has left an unbearable mark on the enclave's children, ensuring a lifetime's worth of challenges if they survive.
