Confrontations During IOF Raid into Tubas, Liberated Detainee Killed
By Al Mayadeen English
The martyrdom of liberated detainee Ahmed Mustafa Awaysa occurred after he was detained south of Tubas, amid ongoing armed confrontations in the city in response to the occupation's raids.
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades reported engaging in armed confrontations with Israeli occupation forces as they launched a multi-pronged assault on the city of Tubas, using machine guns in their incursion.
The Palestinian Prisoners Society announced that liberated detainee Ahmed Mustafa Awaysa was killed on Saturday, after being shot by Israeli occupation forces as they were detaining him in the village of Wadi al-Far'a, south of Tubas.
The occupation forces raided Wadi al-Far'a with multiple military patrols from the al-Hamra checkpoint, surrounding the Awaisa family home before breaking in.
In a related development, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the death toll in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds, due to gunfire from occupation forces and settlers, has reached 741, including 163 children, since October 7, 2023.
The escalating raids and assaults in the West Bank are occurring alongside the ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the martyrdom of 41,788 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children, with an additional 96,794 injured.
