Ethiopia Gears Up for Major Continental Events in October
October 12, 2024
ADDIS ABABA – The Government Communication Service (GCS) announced that Ethiopia is preparing to host a series of significant continental and international tourism events in October 2024.
In a briefing for journalists yesterday, GCS’s State Minister, Selamawit Kassa, confirmed that Ethiopia will host the Confederation of African Football (CAF) conference from October 15 to 17 in Addis Ababa. This event is pivotal for Ethiopia’s ambition to host the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2029 and is expected to enhance the country’s tourism profile while showcasing its warm culture.
“Constructing sports infrastructure is essential to successfully host the upcoming AFCON 2029,” she noted.
Additionally, Ethiopia will host the 3rd African Defense Ministers Meeting from October 21 to 22, which aims to highlight the country’s role in fostering peace and security across the African continent and beyond.
Selamawit also announced the inaugural “World without Hunger Conference,” scheduled for October 26, where Ethiopia will showcase its initiatives on food security, the Green Legacy Initiative, and climate action. Over 1,500 participants from all African countries and 30 international organizations are expected to attend.
The state minister recalled Ethiopia’s successful celebration of national, religious, historical, and cultural events in September, including Enkutatash (Ethiopian New Year), Demera (burning of a large bonfire), Meskel (The Finding of the True Cross), and Irreechaa (Oromo Thanksgiving).
Recognizing September and October as critical months for promoting tourism, Selamawit mentioned the recent launch of the “Tourism Satellite Account” by the Ministry of Tourism. This internationally recognized framework measures the positive impact of tourism and its contributions to the national economy.
“The Tourism Satellite Account will serve as a vital resource for evidence-based policy-making, strategic planning, and maximizing economic benefits,” she stated. Selamawit emphasized Ethiopia’s successful diplomatic role at both regional and global levels.
BY MESERET BEHAILU
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 12 OCTOBER 2024
