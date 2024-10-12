Ethiopia Intensifies Cyber-security Efforts Amid Rising Threats
October 12, 2024
INSA thwarts 8,854 cyber-attack attempts
ADDIS ABABA – The Information Network Security Administration (INSA) has intensified its efforts to combat the increasing threat of cyber-attacks, successfully thwarting approximately 8,854 attempted breaches during the 2023/24 fiscal year.
INSA officially launched the fifth National Cyber security Month at the Science Museum yesterday, under the theme “Critical Infrastructure Security for Digital Sovereignty.”
In her address, INSA Director General Tigist Hamid highlighted the growing vulnerability to cyber threats worldwide, noting that Ethiopia is not immune. In the 2022/23 fiscal year, the country faced around 6,959 attempted cyber-attacks, which were also successfully countered.
Tigist emphasized that data theft has become a daily concern and that INSA is ramping up its efforts to address the rising number of cyber threats. “This initiative aims to strengthen cyber security and protect the nation’s sovereignty,” she stated.
The director general warned that cyber-attacks are escalating and increasingly targeting critical institutions, including hospitals and the financial sector. INSA is dedicated to countering these threats and stresses the importance of raising awareness and enhancing human resources focused on innovation and technology.
National Cyber security Month is part of INSA’s broader strategy to educate the public about cyber security and strengthen the agency’s capacity to prevent attacks. Key sectors such as financial institutions, hospitals, media, and government agencies remain particularly vulnerable.
National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) Governor Mamo Mihertu acknowledged the significant impact of cyber security on digital infrastructure. He emphasized its crucial role in safeguarding society and underscored the need for focused attention as the country works towards achieving its Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy.
“It is essential to strengthen human resources and focus on innovation and technology. Cyber security is critical for advancing the digital sector and is deeply integrated with the protection of infrastructure, including telecommunications, energy, finance, transportation, and healthcare,” Mamo remarked.
Since its inception in 2012, Cyber security Month has been celebrated annually in Ethiopia, marking its fifth observance this year and the 21st global recognition of the initiative. In the Ethiopian context, this month serves as a vital platform for raising awareness about the importance of cyber security amid the country’s increasing digital transformation.
BY HAILE DEMEKE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 12 OCTOBER 2024
