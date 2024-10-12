Ethiopian Ministry Urges All to Empower Girls with Skills
October 12, 2024
Marks Int’l Day of Girl
ADDIS ABABA – Urging all to encourage and empower girls with social skills to serve their country with good behavior in the future, stated Ministry of Women and Social Affairs (MoWSA)
The 2024 International Day of the Girl was marked yesterday under the theme: “Girls’ Vision for the Future.”
During the event, MoWSA Minister Ergoge Tesfaye (PhD) noted that all communities and states should empower girls to be self-sufficient fostering their social skills and encouraging them to serve their country with good behavior in the future.
“Their dreams for tomorrow will bear fruit in the nation-building process when we emphasize advancing girls’ access to education and skills training to serve their country through such actions,” she said.
“Girls need to experience a better environment throughout their lives, starting from their families and communities, compared to previous generations.”
The aforementioned institutions need to minimize the obstacles that girls face today, strengthens their roles to ensure their rights, and encourage their potential by involving them equally in all activities, she added.
She further emphasized the need to end discrimination against girls and to combat negative attitudes and stereotypes that hinder their access to education and opportunities.
“Actions to improve girls’ talents, protect them from violence, and amplify their voices, choices, and participation remains urgent and relevant.”
This year’s theme conveys both the necessity for urgent action and a persistent hope, driven by the power of girls’ voices and their vision for the future.
She stated that young girls should receive support and attention in all areas to further develop their talents and avoid harmful traditions.
The aim of marking this day is to contribute to the ongoing discussion each year.
She said that success requires a variety of efforts and energy, navigating both the ups and downs of life. Here, girls need to guard against peer pressure that affects their lifestyles and education.
The day was marked in Ethiopia under the theme: “Working with Girls is Building a Better Nation for Tomorrow,” as to her.
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SATURDAY 12 OCTOBER 2024
