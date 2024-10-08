Hezbollah Launches Largest Rocket Attack on Haifa, Krayot Area
By Al Mayadeen English
8 Oct 2024 17:18
Responding to the brutal Israeli aggression on Lebanon, Hezbollah fighters fire 105 rockets at Israeli settlements and the city of Haifa in 30 minutes.
The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah, launched the largest barrage of rockets at the occupied city of Haifa since the start of battles, Israeli media outlets reported on Tuesday afternoon.
The attack was launched just a few minutes after noon and lasted for around 30 minutes, where at least 105 rocket artillery shells were fired at the Israeli-occupied coastal city and surrounding settlements.
Israeli broadcaster Channel 14 noted that the attack began amid a speech from Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem.
Israeli air defenses failed to intercept several rockets among the large barrages, including multiple that hit buildings in the area.
Impacts where recorded in Kiryat Motzikin and Kiryat Yam, two city settlements which make up part of the Krayot cluster to the north of Haifa City.
Several Israeli settlers were transferred to hospitals by Israeli emergency services as a result of the attack.
On its part, Hezbollah said that its fighters launched large salvos of rockets at Haifa City and the Krayot, adding that the attack came in support of the Palestinian people, in defense of Lebanon, and in response to the brutal Israeli aggression targeting Lebanese territory and civilians.
Haifa subject to stricter preventive guidelines
Meanwhile, Yona Yahav, the Israeli Mayor of Haifa, said that a building in the Haifa Bay area was directly hit by a rocket.
Yahav has consistently expressed his fears regarding the Israeli regime's inability to protect settlers in the city. Following barrages that targeted the area on Monday and Tuesday, the Israeli mayor reminded authorities of his council's request to clear chemical plants in Haifa, which if hit could cause a catastrophe.
However, Yahav said that authorities did not respond to the request. He also demanded that authorities allocate further funds to protect residential areas in the city.
Following the attack, the Israeli military command issued "stricter guidelines in the Krayo, preventing schools from operating in Kiryat Ata, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Yam, and Kiryat Motzkin.
