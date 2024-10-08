Israeli Airstrike on Damascus Neighborhood Kills 7, Including Children
By Al Mayadeen English
8 Oct 2024 23:11
The Iranian Embassy in Syria condemns the aggression on the Mazzeh neighborhood as a "cowardly missile attack" and another crime committed by "Israel".
An Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus on Tuesday claimed the lives of seven civilians, including women and children, according to the Syrian Defense Ministry.
"The Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression... targeting a residential and commercial building in the densely populated Mazzeh neighborhood of Damascus, killing seven civilians, including children and women," the ministry stated, adding that the attack was carried out using three missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan.
The toll is considered preliminary, as rescue workers continue to search for survivors trapped under the rubble.
The Iranian Embassy in Syria condemned the aggression as a "cowardly missile attack" and another crime committed by the "Israel".
"Once again, the Israeli enemy committed another crime during a cowardly missile attack on a civilian building in the heart of Damascus, killing innocent women and children," the embassy said in a statement.
The embassy confirmed that no Iranian citizens were among the dead or injured.
"The Iranian embassy condemns this terrorist bombing and announces that there are no Iranian citizens among the martyrs and wounded. We ask God to grant the families of the martyrs patience and solace and a speedy recovery for the wounded," the statement read.
The latest aggression comes a week after Israeli airstrikes, which also targeted the Mazzeh neighborhood, killed three people, including Syrian journalist Safaa Ahmad, and injured nine others.
